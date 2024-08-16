Latest Govt statement on border controversy utterly useless

Dear Editor,

The recent statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on April 3rd concerning the serious and escalating situation with Venezuela was utterly useless. The dictator of Venezuela is about to visit Russia to solidify himself and ensure support for his regime’s efforts against Guyana, and the Ministry has yet to recall our ambassador from Venezuela. Guyana must take a definitive position on this matter by also expelling the Venezuelan ambassador to Guyana and closing their embassy in Georgetown.

It is utter nonsense for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to continually issue statements with no actions being taken to push back on the Venezuelan dictator and his regime.

Maduro has shown the world that he has no respect for the Guyanese government. Is it that the Ministry lacks leadership? Or is it that the inexperience shown earlier with the Ministry’s blunder on Guyana’s position on Taiwan is once again being witnessed? Some Guyanese are even more concerned that the new surge of illegal narcotics linked to Venezuelans in the country is also causing a lack of objectivity amongst key officials. Hopefully, this is not the case.

It is time for all Guyanese to place the sovereignty of our motherland over any other benefit that could be had by maintaining ties with Venezuela’s dictator and his regime. CRG urges the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to recall our Ambassador and to also ask their Ambassador to leave. Thus closing the Venezuelan embassy in Georgetown and our embassy in Caracas. The Ministry should also reach out to the Russian Government and ask them to take a neutral position if not a supportive one on the border controversy with Venezuela.

Regards,

Mr. Jamil Changlee