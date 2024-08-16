Guyana achieves a score of 66.36% at the recent ICAO Safety Audit

Latest update August 16th, 2024 12:59 AM
Aug 16, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Guyana achieved an overall score of 66.36% in the effective implementation of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).
Guyana’s performance surpassed its 2007 ICAO audit, and the last four audits conducted by ICAO within the South American region, the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority said in a press release.
Guyana is a signatory to the ICAO Convention on International Civil Aviation (also known as the Chicago Convention). As a member State of ICAO and a participant in the ICAO Universal Safety Oversight Audit-Continuous Monitoring Approach (USOAP-CMA) Programme, Guyana commits to providing ongoing information related to the establishment and implementation of its safety oversight system.
The ICAO audited Guyana from May 29, 2024, to June 11, 2024, under the USOAP-CMA programme. The GCAA said the audit was robust and comprehensive and covered the Convention on International Civil Aviation and the safety-related provisions of its Annexes in the following eight (8) areas: legislation, organisation, personnel licensing, aircraft operations, airworthiness of aircraft, aircraft accident and incident investigation, air navigation services and aerodromes and ground aids.
With the exception of aircraft accidents and incident investigations, each audit area was assessed using eight critical elements: primary aviation legislation; specific operating regulations; state system and functions; qualified technical personnel; technical guidance, tools and provision of safety-critical information; licensing, certification, authorization and/or approval obligations; surveillance obligations; and resolution of safety issues. Eight ICAO experts in the various audit areas conducted the audit.
Exxon is fast becoming Guyana’s Landlord.
Aug 16, 2024West Indies vs. South Africa 2nd Test at Providence… – Home team trail by 63-runs Kaieteur Sports – West Indies speedster Shamar Joseph etched his name in the history books of his...
Aug 16, 2024
Aug 16, 2024
Aug 16, 2024
Aug 16, 2024
Aug 16, 2024
Kaieteur News – One can only marvel at the audacity with which the PPPC government has managed to sidestep the establishment... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Everyone’s heart should cry out for the people of Union Island, Carriacou,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]