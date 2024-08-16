Guyana achieves a score of 66.36% at the recent ICAO Safety Audit

Kaieteur News – Guyana achieved an overall score of 66.36% in the effective implementation of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

Guyana’s performance surpassed its 2007 ICAO audit, and the last four audits conducted by ICAO within the South American region, the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority said in a press release.

Guyana is a signatory to the ICAO​ Convention on International Civil Aviation (also known as the Chicago Convention). As a member State of ICAO and a participant in the ICAO Universal Safety Oversight Audit-Continuous Monitoring Approach (USOAP-CMA) Programme, Guyana commits to providing ongoing information related to the establishment and implementation of its safety oversight system.

The ICAO audited Guyana from May 29, 2024, to June 11, 2024, under the USOAP-CMA programme. The GCAA said the audit was robust and comprehensive and covered the Convention on International Civil Aviation and the safety-related provisions of its Annexes in the following eight (8) areas: legislation, organisation, personnel licensing, aircraft operations, airworthiness of aircraft, aircraft accident and incident investigation, air navigation services and aerodromes and ground aids.

With the exception of aircraft accidents and incident investigations, each audit area was assessed using eight critical elements: primary aviation legislation; specific operating regulations; state system and functions; qualified technical personnel; technical guidance, tools and provision of safety-critical information; licensing, certification, authorization and/or approval obligations; surveillance obligations; and resolution of safety issues. Eight ICAO experts in the various audit areas conducted the audit.