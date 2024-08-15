President’s Cup Table Tennis Tournament Showcases Young Talent

Kaieteur Sports – The 2024 President’s Cup Table Tennis Tournament brought together young table tennis players from across the country on Sunday, August 11th at the National Gymnasium. The event featured several categories including Novice Boys, Novices Girls which pitted the players from the various summer camps across the country, “B” Class Open, Doubles and Open.

In the Novice Boys bracket, Dane Johnson from the ancient county of Berbice emerged as the champion, defeating his opponents with scores of 3-0 (2, 7, 8) in the final. Johnson’s path to victory included wins over Carpio and Morgan in earlier rounds. In the Novice Girls division, Tiffany Lord also from Berbice prevailed, securing the championship with a decisive 3-0 (6, 7, 4) victory in the final match over A. Hector.

The “B” Class Open category saw Malachi Moore crowned as the winner after a hard-fought final match vs Colin Wong. Moore’s journey to the top included victory over strong competitor Umar Percival, while Wong got past Samara Sukhai, who had earlier defeated veteran Xen Goliath in thrilling five games.

The Doubles Open event proved to be an exciting showcase of teamwork and skill. The pair of Malachi Moore and Colin Wong claimed the championship title with a final score of 3-1 (7, 9, -3, 6) against the formidable duo of Niran Bissu and Elishaba Johnson. Moore and Wong earlier defeated Nigel Bryan and Joel Alleyne while Bissu and Johnson defeated Umar and Levi Percival.

This inaugural President’s Cup Table Tennis Tournament a brainchild of His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali which provided six sports disciplines with sponsored prizes. The competition not only crowned champions but provided a platform for these athletes to showcase their skills and gain valuable competitive experience and also highlighted the depth of young table tennis talent in the country.

As the sport of table tennis continues to grow in popularity, events like the President’s Cup play a crucial role in nurturing the next generation of players and promoting the sport at the grassroots level.