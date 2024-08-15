Latest update August 15th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

President’s Cup Table Tennis Tournament Showcases Young Talent

Aug 15, 2024 Sports

Participants of the One Guyana Table Tennis event take time out for a photo.

Participants of the One Guyana Table Tennis event take time out for a photo.

Kaieteur Sports – The 2024 President’s Cup Table Tennis Tournament brought together young table tennis players from across the country on Sunday, August 11th at the National Gymnasium. The event featured several categories including Novice Boys, Novices Girls which pitted the players from the various summer camps across the country, “B” Class Open, Doubles and Open.

In the Novice Boys bracket, Dane Johnson from the ancient county of Berbice emerged as the champion, defeating his opponents with scores of 3-0 (2, 7, 8) in the final. Johnson’s path to victory included wins over Carpio and Morgan in earlier rounds. In the Novice Girls division, Tiffany Lord also from Berbice prevailed, securing the championship with a decisive 3-0 (6, 7, 4) victory in the final match over A. Hector.

The “B” Class Open category saw Malachi Moore crowned as the winner after a hard-fought final match vs Colin Wong. Moore’s journey to the top included victory over strong competitor Umar Percival, while Wong got past Samara Sukhai, who had earlier defeated veteran Xen Goliath in thrilling five games.

The Doubles Open event proved to be an exciting showcase of teamwork and skill. The pair of Malachi Moore and Colin Wong claimed the championship title with a final score of 3-1 (7, 9, -3, 6) against the formidable duo of Niran Bissu and Elishaba Johnson. Moore and Wong earlier defeated Nigel Bryan and Joel Alleyne while Bissu and Johnson defeated Umar and Levi Percival.

This inaugural President’s Cup Table Tennis Tournament a brainchild of His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali which provided six sports disciplines with sponsored prizes. The competition not only crowned champions but provided a platform for these athletes to showcase their skills and gain valuable competitive experience and also highlighted the depth of young table tennis talent in the country.

As the sport of table tennis continues to grow in popularity, events like the President’s Cup play a crucial role in nurturing the next generation of players and promoting the sport at the grassroots level.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | August. 12th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Exxon is fast becoming Guyana’s Landlord.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Windies seeking to improve Test record at Providence, as second match bowls off today

Windies seeking to improve Test record at Providence, as second match...

Aug 15, 2024

West Indies vs. South Africa 2nd Test at Providence…. Kaieteur Sports – Test cricket returns to the Guyana National Stadium Providence after more than a decade, with the West Indies looking...
Read More
The tournament depicts the lasting legacy of two of Guyana’s boxing greats

The tournament depicts the lasting legacy of two...

Aug 15, 2024

Wray, Squires take top honours as ‘One Guyana’ Tennis segment concludes

Wray, Squires take top honours as ‘One...

Aug 15, 2024

Young Jaguars off to 2024 CFU Challenge Series in Trinidad and Tobago

Young Jaguars off to 2024 CFU Challenge Series in...

Aug 15, 2024

Ramdeholl bags 6, but Guyana trail by 108 heading into last day 

Ramdeholl bags 6, but Guyana trail by 108 heading...

Aug 15, 2024

Naveed Ali (67*), Devon Rambarran (60*) lead Aces Cricket Club to ORSCA/Adana Homes Premier 10-10 championship

Naveed Ali (67*), Devon Rambarran (60*) lead Aces...

Aug 15, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]