Man pinned to death after tractor toppled at Matthews Ridge

Aug 15, 2024 News

Tractor involved in the accident

Kaieteur News – A 29-year-old resident of Matthews Ridge, North West District (NWD) Region One died after being pinned by a tractor on Monday at Jawbone Backdam Trail.

Police identified the man as Horman Bumbery.

According to police reports, Bumbery was an occupant in a tractor driven by a 35-year-old named Anzel Ashby. Also present in the tractor was 31-year-old Leon Meadas who are all residents of Matthews Ridge.

Enquiries disclosed that the driver and the two occupants were heading to Jawbone Backdam. Meadas was seated on the right-side fender, while Bumbery was on the left-side fender.  At the time of the incident, the tractor was traveling downhill when the left-side front and rear wheels fell into a pothole. This led to the tractor tipping over onto its left side, pinning Bumbery underneath and also trapping Ashby.

Meadas fell off the tractor and sustained injuries to his left foot and ribs. He was assisted by a passerby and was transported to the Baramita Cottage Hospital, where he was admitted in serious condition.

Shortly after, police were summoned to the scene. Upon their arrival around 22:15 hrs, Bumbery and the driver had already been removed from under the tractor by public-spirited individuals. They were both escorted to the Baramita Cottage Hospital where Bumbery was pronounced dead on arrival and Ashby was treated and discharged.

Ashby was arrested and tested with a breathalyzer, which showed a result of 0.0 micrograms. He was further placed in custody assisting police with investigations. The body of the deceased was escorted to the Port Kaituma Hospital Mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination, while Meadas was medevaced to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation for advanced medical attention.

