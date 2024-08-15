Latest update August 15th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Govt. bans transacting business with gold

Aug 15, 2024 News

Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat

Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana has banned the use of gold to pay miners wages and transact business in Guyana’s mining district.

Guyana’s Natural Resources Minister, Vickram Bharrat at a press conference on Wednesday said his government has decided to take this step as one of the ways to clamp down on smuggling and stop decline in gold declaration. The Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) published a notice in the daily newspapers saying that “mine operators and claim/permit holders are prohibited against payment of wages and services in gold.”

“This public notice reminds all mine operators, claim holders, permit holders, and lessees that paying wages or compensating goods and service providers with gold in any form is strictly prohibited,” GGMC said in the notice before adding, “This is in accordance with the governing regulations regarding the conveyance of gold, which forbids such transactions without the proper permits or licences from the relevant authorities.”

The notice reminded too that “all mine operators and claim/permit holders and licensees must only sell gold to the “Guyana Gold Board and/or authorised dealers and their agents, or traders licensed by the GGMC” and warned that failure to comply will result in their gold being seized and legal action taken against them.

For years, the use of gold to transact business in Guyana’s interior location has been a common practice. Some of the reasons for this are because of the remoteness of some of the locations and the difficulty to get cash there-especially when it comes to the paying of wages. Most workers prefer to be paid immediately after a wash down (known as cut); only few would opt to wait on their bosses to travel to the cities and nearby landings to get cash.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | August. 12th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Exxon is fast becoming Guyana’s Landlord.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Windies seeking to improve Test record at Providence, as second match bowls off today

Windies seeking to improve Test record at Providence, as second match...

Aug 15, 2024

West Indies vs. South Africa 2nd Test at Providence…. Kaieteur Sports – Test cricket returns to the Guyana National Stadium Providence after more than a decade, with the West Indies looking...
Read More
The tournament depicts the lasting legacy of two of Guyana’s boxing greats

The tournament depicts the lasting legacy of two...

Aug 15, 2024

Wray, Squires take top honours as ‘One Guyana’ Tennis segment concludes

Wray, Squires take top honours as ‘One...

Aug 15, 2024

Young Jaguars off to 2024 CFU Challenge Series in Trinidad and Tobago

Young Jaguars off to 2024 CFU Challenge Series in...

Aug 15, 2024

Ramdeholl bags 6, but Guyana trail by 108 heading into last day 

Ramdeholl bags 6, but Guyana trail by 108 heading...

Aug 15, 2024

Naveed Ali (67*), Devon Rambarran (60*) lead Aces Cricket Club to ORSCA/Adana Homes Premier 10-10 championship

Naveed Ali (67*), Devon Rambarran (60*) lead Aces...

Aug 15, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]