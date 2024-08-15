Chronicle ‘photo chief’ Adrian Narine charged with sexual assault, granted $1M bail

Latest update August 15th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Former Chief Photographer of the Guyana Chronicle, Adrian Narine was on Wednesday charged with sexually assaulting a woman and placed on $1M bail when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.
Narine whose formal name is Vishwanauth Narine was arraigned before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore to answer to two charges of sexual assault. Narine pleaded not guilty to the charges. The case dates back to December 2023, when Narine was sent on leave by the management of the newspaper after one of his colleagues reported to the Alberttown Police Station that he had sexually assaulted her twice in December.
The Guyana National Newspapers Limited (GNNL) said back then that it had promptly initiated an internal inquiry and fully cooperated with the Guyana Police Force’s investigation. Narine was immediately sent on administrative leave pending the outcome of the police investigation.
Narine’s attorney-at-law, Jermaine Jarvis, stated that his client has been reporting to the police and is not being paid by the Guyana Chronicle as he remains on administrative leave. The lawyer asked for bail to be granted in a reasonable sum and the police requested that if bail was granted, certain conditions be maintained, including the accused not having any further contact with the victim and not being in the vicinity of the victim. Narine is set to return to court on September 11, 2024, for further proceedings.
