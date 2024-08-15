Bandits invade Johnny P’s Supermarket

Latest update August 15th, 2024 12:59 AM
– escape with cash, hold supervisor, labourer at gunpoint
Kaieteur News – Bandits on Tuesday night intruded and robbed a supervisor and occupant of the Johnny P’s Supermarket at gunpoint of an undisclosed amount of cash and valuables.
According to the police report, the alleged robbery took place on Tuesday at around 20:00hrs at the Johnny P’s Supermarket located at Lot 12 Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt Gardens, Georgetown.
A female supervisor at the supermarket was relieved of one gold chain, while a 51-year-old labourer who resides in the upper flat of the establishment was relieved of one Samsung cellphone valued at $45,000 by three male perpetrators, one of whom was armed with a handgun.
The supervisor told investigators that she was in the process of closing the supermarket when the perpetrators entered through an open door. The armed perpetrator struck her face with the handgun, causing a minor laceration, and relieved her of the gold chain she was wearing around her neck. Meanwhile, his accomplices relieved the 51-year-old labourer of his cell phone. The perpetrators then proceeded to the cash register and retrieved an undisclosed amount of Guyana currency before making good their escape. Detectives are reviewing CCTV camera footage as the investigation continues.
