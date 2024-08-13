Mohamed Rahim wins MACORP all-inclusive trip to Brazil CAT Factory

Kaieteur News – MACORP, on Monday, announced that Mohamed Rahim of Mohamed Rahim & Sons won the first prize in its Building Expo Promotion.

The promotion, which ran from July 1 to August 11, 2024, offered customers who purchased a CAT machine or generator a chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to the CAT factory in Brazil. Mohamed Rahim & Sons was randomly selected from over 50 customers who qualified for the promotion, MACORP said in a press release.

The prize includes round-trip airfare, accommodations, and a guided tour of the CAT factory in Brazil. “It was fantastic, I am very happy about this win I have been looking forward to this for a very long time. Since growing up, I have always loved Caterpillar machines and always dreamed of going to see where and how these machines are manufactured,” he was quoted in the MACORP release as saying.

He underscored the affordability of Caterpillar equipment saying “It’s amazing to see so many Caterpillar machines in this country today because long ago, people couldn’t afford them. The economy is doing so well and MACORP is making it affordable for persons to own new machines.

“Even the farmers and miners can afford Caterpillar machines today,” he said, emphasizing, “CAT is a brand that is for a generation. Other machines you use them for a certain time, then have to get rid of them.” For CAT, there are always parts and support available, he said.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues joined in congratulating Mr. Rahim. “I thank MACORP for their phenomenal support for the building expo. I think that you guys may have had your best year yet. This is the first year I recall you having a promotion, and this is part of your Corporate Social Responsibility. We are happy about that and proud to support MACORP,” she remarked.

The promotion was a huge success, generating significant interest and enthusiasm for MACORP’s products. Other winners in the draw included EC Vieira, Guy America Construction Ashley Gonsalves, and Roopan Ramotar who won consolation prizes of various Caterpillar machine models and a CAT cooler.

President and General Manager of MACORP German Consuegra and the MACORP Team congratulated Mr. Rahim and expressed their gratitude to the customers for trusting and believing in MACORP. The promotion drawing took place last evening at the International Building Expo at MACORP’s booth in the Equipment Zone which was transformed into a party atmosphere with DJ Akelo and patrons winning other fantastic tokens from MACORP.