Stolen fuel from toppled truck found at businessman’s shop

Kaieteur News – A Bartica businessman was on Saturday arrested after he admitted to stealing fuel from a truck that toppled along a trail near Takatu Landing, Region Seven.

The stolen fuel is worth some $450,000 and was found at his shop located at Takatu Landing, not too far from the accident scene. Some $150,000 worth of groceries and a toolkit valued at $80,000 were also stolen from the vehicle. Police did not say if they were able to recover these items but reported that the businessman did not act alone and they are presently looking for his accomplices.

According to police the stolen items and truck belonged to Brian Tiwari (BK). Police said that Tiwari, operates a mining operation at Farback Backdam, Cuyuni River, Region Seven. On Friday August 9, 2024, he instructed two of his employees to use his truck to transport sixteen drums of diesel valued at $800,000, a quantity of groceries worth $150,000, and a Toolkit valued at $80,000.

The truck was driven by a 23-year-old man from Mora Camp, Mazaruni River and commenced the journey to the back during the early morning hours. “At approximately 02:00hrs on Saturday, while traversing the trail near Takatu Landing, the truck overturned, causing the fuel and groceries to spill onto the road”, police said.

Both the driver and the porter sustained injuries and were transported to the Bartica Regional Hospital for medical treatment, leaving the goods unattended. At around 09:00 hrs. that day Tiwari reportedly sent his supervisor, Shawn Wilson to check on the items. When Wilson arrived at the location he found that nine drums of diesel valued at $450,000, groceries worth $150,000 and the $80,000 toolkit were missing.

The matter was reported to the police and based on information investigators received they visited the businessman’s shop at Takatu Landing around 14:30 hrs. A search was conducted there and police found the stolen fuel. The businessman was arrested and taken into police custody as investigations continue.