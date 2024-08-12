SLBA President warns that his charges are coming with ‘Blood in their eyes’

Kaieteur Sports – President of the St Lucia Boxing Association (SLBA), David ‘Shakes’ Christopher, is optimistic about his team’s success at the impending Winfield Braithwaite Caribbean Schoolboys and Schoolgirls Boxing tournament, scheduled to get underway at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue, August 16-18 next.

Mr. Christopher was relaxing at his home in Bois D’Orange, St Lucia shortly after observing his charges complete another satisfying training session under the tutelage of Coach, Conrade Fredericks. He spared a few moments to share his thoughts and warned his adversaries that, “We are coming with blood in our eyes.”

The St Lucia contingent consists of 10 boxers, 2 coaches, and a manager, Shannon Labourne, who also serves as an executive member of the St Lucia Boxing Association.

While brimming with confidence, Christopher said that the preparation period has been tough but his charges employed strong determination and ‘stick to itness’ in their bid to whip their bodies and minds into the required shape.

Notwithstanding, the SLBA President pointed out that his executives have battled strenuously to field a large contingent as their main objective is to dethrone defending champions, Guyana. “The procurement of adequate fundswas indeed challenging but through the strenuous efforts of the organizing committee, coupled with the generosity of the corporate community in St Lucia, we were able to meet our financial obligations,” Christopher stressed.

Notwithstanding, Mr. Cristopher feels that much more assistance must be had from this sector if the local boxers are to reach the pinnacle of success. “Too many of our businessmen and women are just delivering lip service and this, coupled with the meager sum allocated by the government in the national budget, can hardly suffice for the astronomical bills that we face,” he continued.

He also said that the sport is enduring testing times and needs a fillip to keep it alive.

Mr. Christopher further lauded the efforts of the President of the (Guyana) Boxing Association, Steve Ninvalle for ‘keeping the developmental machinery of the sport chugging.’ He noted that boxing serves as a reformative catalyst for youngsters but even amidst the stringent efforts of administrators, many boxers stray away and slip back into delinquency. “When we organize such tournaments as the impending championships, our pivotal objective is to harness the youths and preserve their integrity through involvement in productive activity,” asserted Christopher. He relived the memories of a young boxer residing at the Boy’s Training Center, a reformative institution in Gros Islet area. “He represented St Lucia while in that institution and was responding remarkably to the rehabilitative programme but upon release, slipped back into crime because of lack of support,” Christopher lamented. He feels that there must be continued guidance for such youngsters which boils down to adequate funding through generous input of the corporate community.

The (St Lucian) Sports Minister, Kenson Casirmir, tries his best but government allocation is too meager for an expansive programme,” Christopher pointed out.

He said that he has implored on his boxers the importance of a convincing victory if only to strengthen the calls of his executive for improved funding. “This might just be the fillip we need for improved support,” he declared.

The St Lucians are scheduled to be among the first teams arriving for the tournament. The opening ceremony will precede fistic activities. Guyana is the current defending champion.