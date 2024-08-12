Kares T10: Montra, Mahdia, Titans and Diamond seal semi-final spots

Kaieteur Sporst – The semi-finals of the second Kares One Guyana T10 Tapeball Blast promises to be filled with blockbuster action, given the caliber of teams sealing spots at the National Stadium, Providence, on August 24.

The semi-finals will be Montra Jaguars against Mahdia (Movements Family) at 15:00h and Diamond Gunners against Titans All-Stars at 17:00h.

The Cricket For Charity match, led by President Dr. Irfaan Ali, will be from 19:00h, followed by the final at 20:30h.

The four sides reached the semi-finals after four entertaining quarter-final matches in front of a ram-pack crowd at the Enmore Community Centre Ground on Sunday.

The four winners at Enmore pocketed $100,000, while each loser got $30,000, for a total payout of $520,000, sponsored by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport.

It meant each of these eight teams regained its entrance fee of $25,000, while the winner received an early bonus.

Each of the losing semi-finalists on August 24 will take home $250,000, compliments of Premier Insurance.

Second-place – $500,000 from SuperBet Guyana, and the winner pockets $1.5M from Star Rentals.

More so, players will vie for the titles of Most Runs, Most Wickets, and Player of the Final. Each winner will receive a Smart TV and a $75,000 cash prize compliments of Regal Stationery and Computer Centre.

Assuria Insurance will present a motorbike, and $85,000 will go to the Most Valuable Player.

Additionally, $100,000 will be split equally between the Kawasaki Super Striker of the tournament (player with the highest strike rate—minimum of 12 balls) and the Most Economical bowler (lowest economy rate—minimum of 24 balls).

It will bring over G$3.4M being distributed in cash prizes.

More so, Manoj Goldsmith has opted to increase the prizes for each Player-of-the-Match from the quarter-finals. The longstanding jewellers will donate a silver chain to each Player-of-the-Match from now on.

The Kares One Guyana T10 Blast also enjoys the support of Kares Engineering, Banks DIH Limited, Montra Restaurant and Lounge, Demerara Mutual, ETS, Metro Office and Computer Supplies, Jacobs’ Jewellery, Digital Technology, First Change Builders Inc, KFC Guyana, Hoosein’s Security Services, NEW GPC Inc., Building Expo 2024, Giftland OfficeMax, Sankar’s Auto Works, ENet, Avinash Contracting and Scrap Metal Inc., Trophy Stall, ANSA McAL Distribution, Camille’s Academy, R. Kisson Contracting Service, Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, RS53 RestoBar and Lounge, Samaroo Investments, and Coel’s Boutique.

Below are the summarised scores of the four matches.

Team Corruption v Montra Jaguars:

Team Corruption 110-6 from 10 overs (Dejourn Charles 58*, Keon Morris 25, Ntini Permaul 12; Ronsford Beaton 2-21, Parmesh Parsotam 2-21, Raymond Perez 1-18) v Montra Jaguars 114-3 from 8.1 overs (Anthony Bramble 50, Kevlon Anderson 24, Jonathan Foo 15*, Ramnaresh Sarwan 14; Keon Morris 2-26, Cordell Mars 1-12). Jaguars won by seven wickets

Tarmac Titans v Mahdia (Movements Family):

Tamarc Titans 68 all out from 9.2 overs (Jayadev Mana 21, Kenroy Cox 15, Marcus Watkins 10; Raydon Austin 3-18, Deonarine Seegobin 2-18) v Mahdia 69-1 from 4.2 overs (Ricardo Adams 43*, Carlton Jacques 1-26). Mahdia won by nine wickets

Titans All-Stars v The Guards:

Titans All-Stars 161-5 from 10 overs (Shemroy Barrington 41, Kemol Savory 32, Keemo Paul 27; Keston Harcourt 2-23) v The Guards 98-7 (Kevon Boodie 40, David Williams 18, Chetram Nauth 12*; Nial Smith 2-22, Antony Adams 1-19, Quentin Sampson 1-19).Titans won by 63 runs

Brooklyn Youth Strikers v Diamond Gunners:

Diamond Gunners 102-6 from 10 overs (Clint Jones 34*, Damian Vantull 19, Andre Lim 15; Orrin Gibson 2-11, Sanjay Algoo 2-22) v Brooklyn Youth Strikers 100-8 from 10 overs (Riyad Zaman 28, Ameer Mohamed 27, Jermaine Dewsberry 23; Dorian Grenion 3-19, Laurel Parks 2-23). Diamond won by two runs