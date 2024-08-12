Latest update August 12th, 2024 12:57 AM

Body of woman found in trench at Eccles dumpsite road

Aug 12, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The decomposing body of a woman was on Saturday afternoon found floating in a trench at the Eccles Dumpsite Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Police said that the woman is believed to be of mixed ancestry and between the age of 30 an 40. Investigators were informed of the body via a 911 call around 15:00 hrs.  Crime scene ranks were sent to the scene and the body was removed from the trench. Blood reportedly oozed from her nostrils. Her face was swollen and the body was clad in a pair of long black tights and a grey armless top. There were no marks of violence on the remains. The body is yet to be identified at the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home.

 

 

 

