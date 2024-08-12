Body of woman found in trench at Eccles dumpsite road

Latest update August 12th, 2024 12:57 AM
Aug 12, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – The decomposing body of a woman was on Saturday afternoon found floating in a trench at the Eccles Dumpsite Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD).
Police said that the woman is believed to be of mixed ancestry and between the age of 30 an 40. Investigators were informed of the body via a 911 call around 15:00 hrs. Crime scene ranks were sent to the scene and the body was removed from the trench. Blood reportedly oozed from her nostrils. Her face was swollen and the body was clad in a pair of long black tights and a grey armless top. There were no marks of violence on the remains. The body is yet to be identified at the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home.
JAGDEO IS WAY PAST DANGER FOR GUYANA!
Aug 12, 2024Inaugural ‘One Guyana’ President’s Games… Kaieteur Sports – The 2024 ‘One Guyana’ President’s Games kicked off its Lawn Tennis segment in electrifying fashion on Saturday at the...
Aug 12, 2024
Aug 12, 2024
Aug 12, 2024
Aug 12, 2024
Aug 11, 2024
Kaieteur News – The Stabroek News of May 17th 2019 reported that then Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo, as questioning... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Everyone’s heart should cry out for the people of Union Island, Carriacou,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]