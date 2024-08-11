REVISITING THE TOPIC OF MANGROVES

Waterfalls Magazine – This column will again touch on the subject of Mangroves because of its abiding importance historically, socially and economically.

When the Dutch colonizers first visited Guyana in the 17th century, they observed that Mangroves were growing along the entire coast, in some parts so thick that they could be considered as Mangrove forests. The Dutch first settled on the coast and utilized the Mangrove as a convenient and easy source of wood for house building, fires for cooking and even to make boats and rafts. It was only when they had cut down large stretches of Mangrove and the sea had begun to come up on the land that they understood the importance of Mangroves as an effective defence against the sea and flooding. They held up to their Mangrove depletion and to avoid the threat of constant flooding, they began to move their settlements to the river banks towards the end of the 18th century.

In 1815 when Essequibo, Demerara and Berbice were finally ceded to Britain, they were united in 1831 to form the colony of British Guiana.

The British developed their colony much faster than the Dutch. Like the Dutch, they empoldered their agricultural land and built sea defences but it is only in the 20th century, with the growth of Ecological Studies and a deeper understanding of the Environment that the full importance of Mangroves came to be grasped. The United Nations recognized the importance of Mangroves by declaring a Mangrove Day each year with a relevant motto. In this year 2024, the motto is “Mangroves matter. Safeguarding our Coastal Guardians for tomorrow”. Though this motto identifies the most important function of Mangroves, that is to guard against the flooding by the sea and tidal waves and so making the soil less fertile when it would have been impregnated with salt, there are other positives which emanate from Mangroves.

Mangroves provide a home for bees as well as feeding grounds since a large number of flowering plants grow among the Mangroves. When hives are established in the vicinity,they provide bountiful supplies of honey. Mangrove honey is much valued by consumers.

Mangroves are a carbon sink and enhance Guyana’s efforts against climate change. They provide a livelihood for many coastal communities, one food resource being the varieties of fish which live among the Mangroves. They are an ecotourism attraction with the rich biodiversity which Mangrove forests offer and the Guyana Tourism Authority and the Ministry of Agriculture are cooperating in this development. Mangrove restoration and preservation support several Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) to the achievement of which Guyana is seriously committed.

At the recent function of unveiling the plaque at the Kingston Seawall Esplanade in commemoration of International Mangrove Day 2024, the Minister of Agricultures summarized the importance and impact of Mangroves : “Mangroves are our coastal guardians, vital to Guyana’s environmental and economic health”, he said, “they act as natural barriers against coastal erosion and surges, protecting our communities and infrastructure. With over 23,000 hectares of Mangroves, they support fisheries, livelihoods, food security and provide habitats for diverse wildlife. . . Mangroves are important in sequestering carbon, enhancing efforts against climate change as outlined in Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy 2030”.

The State has developed a 10-year National Mangrove Action Plan and an Inter-Agency Committee dedicated to promoting sustainable Mangrove management and over 500 hectares of Mangrove have been restored. From 2010, over $1.9 have been invested in Mangrove preservation and restoration and regular injections of money are expected to be made as required, as for example, $275. millions have been allocated this year to rehabilitation initiatives in Regions Two and Five.