Kares Engineering – Manufacturing ‘Made In Guyana’ Approved Piles and Slabs

Waterfalls Magazine – Guyana’s ongoing construction boom forces manufacturers of building materials to increase production to meet the country’s infrastructure needs. As a result, certain suppliers are constantly modifying their operations to satisfy the demand for construction materials, particularly concrete components.

One such company is Kares Engineering which has become a cornerstone of construction excellence in Guyana. The company was established in November 1996 by brothers Radesh and Krishna Rameshwar, both Civil and Electrical Engineers. In 2011, after acquiring a contract funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) to build bridges and culverts in Region Five, the company launched its Pre-Cast and Pre-Stressing Division known as Bushy Park Redi-Mix and Pre-Stressing Inc.

Managing Director, Radesh Rameshwar said: “at that time, there was only one contractor offering pre-cast and pre-stressing services, and their prices were very high. That is what prompted me to invest in my own equipment and technology, and lead Kares Engineering to become the largest producer of piles and concrete components in Guyana, with a production capacity of 100 piles per week.”

He said his vision for Kares Engineering was driven by a deep desire to contribute to the growth and development of Guyana. Despite the challenges over the years, he remained committed to his goal of building and developing his homeland. This commitment saw the company expanding its operations from just fifteen (15) staff to a workforce of 350 employees. The company has also expanded its services to encompass a wide range of civil engineering projects, including the construction of bridges, wharves, schools, components for shore base projects, hospitals, restaurants, culverts, roads and much more.

In its quest to pursue continued development of its products, the company approached the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) in 2023 to join the GNBS Approved Made in Guyana Certification Mark programme. “This certification was driven by the need to meet the stringent requirements of the expanding oil and gas industry and international companies operating in Guyana,” he said.

The Managing Director lauded the GNBS team for facilitating a smooth process. “The process, facilitated by the GNBS, was smooth and efficient. The GNBS team provided invaluable guidance, ensuring that we met all the necessary standards.”

He said the certification has had a profound impact on Kares Engineering. While the company has always prioritised quality, the certification introduced new practices, such as a Customer Feedback Form, which has enhanced their customer service. The positive feedback received through these forms underscores the company’s commitment to continuous improvement and customer satisfaction.

Mr. Rameshwar believes that Certification from the GNBS is crucial for all local businesses and encourages others get certified. “It not only fosters trust and confidence among customers but also helps businesses to meet and exceed minimum standards. I encourage other companies to pursue certification to improve their standards and ensure their customers benefit from high-quality products and services,” he posited.

Kares Engineering is a part of the International Building Expo from August 8-11 at the Providence National Stadium where the company will be showcasing its GNBS certification.

