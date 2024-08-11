GTU leadership divided on Govt.’s proposed 10% pay hike for teachers in 2024

Kaieteur News – The leadership of the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) appears to be divided on its position on the Government of Guyana’s new proposal of 10% salary increase retroactively for 2024. The new proposal also entails 8% for 2025 and 9% 2026.

On Friday, as news spread of the new proposal Kaieteur News contacted GTU’s president Dr. Mark Lyte who said, “I am not aware of any such report.”

Calls to the General Secretary of the Union went unanswered and no response was provided to text messages sent.

However, this publication understands that on Saturday, the GTU President circulated a statement to the general membership of the Union stating that the General Council met on Friday and accepted the Government’s revised proposal.

The statement said, “Colleagues, good morning. General Council met yesterday and made a decision to accept MoE’s revised offer of 10, 8, 9 % for the three-year period with the caveat that should public servants get more than our offer, the difference will be given to teachers. These direct financial benefits will be added to other indirect financial ones outlined in the other areas of the agreement. The union wishes to have some of these benefits rolled out in the month of September.”

Lyte told the membership that there he intends to sign the agreement on Monday.

“Hence, an early date of signing would be beneficial to our members. Towards this end, GC was asked to engage our members by region, branch, small group, etc., so as to update members. These engagements are expected to unfold today and tomorrow so that on Monday, we can sign the agreement. Four officers (President, 1st and 2nd VP’s, and GS) will attend the signing session at 09:00hrs on Monday at MoE’s Boardroom. We are aware that what is agreed was not what was requested,” Dr. Lyte said in the statement.

Further, the GTU President said, “However, our teachers deserve to be compensated in every avenue possible during these difficult times. I have also pushed for dues to be remitted to GTU on or before September in keeping with court ruling. Please inform me where sessions with members are held today and tomorrow. Thank you.”

However, a few hours after Lyte’s statement was issued, General Secretary of the Union, Coretta McDonald disseminated a statement of her own expressing disgust with the decision taken by Lyte to sign the agreement in haste.

“Colleagues good afternoon. This issue is one of grave concern to our members who have entrusted CONFIDENCE in us, as such it is our responsibility to engage our members and not the GC Reps. I am unable to wrap my head around the reason we keep shying away from our members. When we wanted their votes, we went out there to meet them and at this time we should give them the respect. We have a Zoom platform that their dues pay for, let’s use it and lay on the table the issue that is before us,” she said.

McDonald said, “As the elected General Secretary, I disagree with the position that is being adopted at this time for several reasons and let me remind it’s democratic right.

Our members were consulted when we needed their support to withdraw their services, they came out in their numbers, many of them have been chastised but they stood their ground for 75 days. As a UNION that has been built on the backs of STRONG MEN and WOMEN, we who carry the torch must never go down looking toothless and powerless or as elected leaders with no vision.”

McDonald who is a Member of Parliament (MP) noted that Parliament approved a Supplementary Budget of $40B, $9.5B of which has been allocated to the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) as well as $16B to the Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL).

“… and we who have been producing (check out CSEC and Grade 6 exam results) are prepared to accept 10, 8, and 9%. This is unacceptable and more the rush to sign off on this, leaves much to be desired. Have we checked to see what the inflation rate is? Why are we accepting decreased increases? Are we so tired that we’re not prepared to go a little longer? What has happened to the prayers we were offering? Where is our faith? I’m sure a little longer will give us something better,” Mc Donald said.

The GTU official proposed that the Union writes to President Irfaan Ali about the proposed salary increases, “…we have been talking in good faith and that good faith should have seen the MOE seeking to have the appeal withdrawn. Good faith can’t be one-sided and that we should demand since we let go of our 2019-2023 Proposal. I propose that we write HE, President Ali and share our concerns on this now 10% offer and finally push off on the signing until after we would have met with our members.”

The Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) had recently rejected the ministry’s 9% increase for 2024 and 8% respectively for 2025 and 2026.