Latest update August 11th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

And they’re off: 16th running of Guyana Cup set for today

Aug 11, 2024 Sports

10 exciting races are on the cards at Rising Sun Turf Club for the 16th running of the Guyana Cup

Kaieteur Sports – The entire country is buzzing for the 16th running of the Guyana Cup which takes centre stage today, (Sunday August 11) at Rising Sun Turf Club.

This Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee-organized event will see the country’s top horses and newly imported horses from various countries, battle for over 40 million dollars in cash and prizes.

Fans from abroad have already secured tickets to the most exciting horse race event of the year. Defending champion, Easy Time who drew outside gate 12 at last week’s drawing is the favorite to win again. The feature event which will have 12 horses provides strong competition and sets up a mouthwatering contest.

Horses entered and respective gate positions for Guyana Cup feature event are: Stat, Bossalina, Loyal Company, Beckham James, John Bull, Olympic Kremlin, Nova Sol, Stolen Money, Stormy Victory, Oy Vey, RitornaVincetori and Easy Time.

The first of 10 races will be the L-Non-Earners, which is expected to start at 11:50am.Race two will be the L Class event, which starts at 12:25h and is followed by the K Class at 13:00h.

Race 4 is the J Class race at 1:35h, and Race 5 is the H Class event at 14:15h. Race six will be the F Class race, which is expected to be run off at 14:50h.

The two-year-old race is set for 15:25h, followed by the Open Sprint at 16:00h. The penultimate race of the day will be the Derby at 16:35 hours, while the feature event will be the final race of the day, which is expected to commence at 17:30h.

With this year’s Guyana Cup purse being the most significant in the Caribbean, horses from various countries will be out to battle for supremacy. Jockeys from abroad are also in the country, preparing like their local counterparts for Sunday’s race.

Scattered showers past through the ancient county of Berbice during the past week, but the track remains firm to display high-quality horse racing.

Rising Sun Turf Club will be transformed into an electrifying atmosphere for the entire family. Close to 100 horses confirmed entry for the grand-one day races. Kids will be treated to a fun park, and fans will be thrilled to have great vibes when the DJ competition takes centre stage after the race. Additionally, a roster of local artists are confirmed to add more entertainment to the atmosphere.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | August. 5th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

JAGDEO IS WAY PAST DANGER FOR GUYANA!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Cliff Anderson Sports Hall rehabilitation project nearing completion

Cliff Anderson Sports Hall rehabilitation project nearing completion

Aug 11, 2024

Kaieteur News – With just two more set of works to be finished, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson on Friday said that the rehabilitation of the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall is...
Read More
450 players receive cricket gear courtesy of President

450 players receive cricket gear courtesy of...

Aug 11, 2024

And they’re off: 16th running of Guyana Cup set for today

And they’re off: 16th running of Guyana Cup set...

Aug 11, 2024

Crowd support is vital to Guyana’s victory

Crowd support is vital to Guyana’s victory

Aug 11, 2024

Kares T10: ENet to broadcast Super 8 matches at Enmore

Kares T10: ENet to broadcast Super 8 matches at...

Aug 11, 2024

Maharaj’s 28-over spell applies squeeze on WI on rain-affected day

Maharaj’s 28-over spell applies squeeze on...

Aug 10, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]