And they’re off: 16th running of Guyana Cup set for today

Kaieteur Sports – The entire country is buzzing for the 16th running of the Guyana Cup which takes centre stage today, (Sunday August 11) at Rising Sun Turf Club.

This Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee-organized event will see the country’s top horses and newly imported horses from various countries, battle for over 40 million dollars in cash and prizes.

Fans from abroad have already secured tickets to the most exciting horse race event of the year. Defending champion, Easy Time who drew outside gate 12 at last week’s drawing is the favorite to win again. The feature event which will have 12 horses provides strong competition and sets up a mouthwatering contest.

Horses entered and respective gate positions for Guyana Cup feature event are: Stat, Bossalina, Loyal Company, Beckham James, John Bull, Olympic Kremlin, Nova Sol, Stolen Money, Stormy Victory, Oy Vey, RitornaVincetori and Easy Time.

The first of 10 races will be the L-Non-Earners, which is expected to start at 11:50am.Race two will be the L Class event, which starts at 12:25h and is followed by the K Class at 13:00h.

Race 4 is the J Class race at 1:35h, and Race 5 is the H Class event at 14:15h. Race six will be the F Class race, which is expected to be run off at 14:50h.

The two-year-old race is set for 15:25h, followed by the Open Sprint at 16:00h. The penultimate race of the day will be the Derby at 16:35 hours, while the feature event will be the final race of the day, which is expected to commence at 17:30h.

With this year’s Guyana Cup purse being the most significant in the Caribbean, horses from various countries will be out to battle for supremacy. Jockeys from abroad are also in the country, preparing like their local counterparts for Sunday’s race.

Scattered showers past through the ancient county of Berbice during the past week, but the track remains firm to display high-quality horse racing.

Rising Sun Turf Club will be transformed into an electrifying atmosphere for the entire family. Close to 100 horses confirmed entry for the grand-one day races. Kids will be treated to a fun park, and fans will be thrilled to have great vibes when the DJ competition takes centre stage after the race. Additionally, a roster of local artists are confirmed to add more entertainment to the atmosphere.