We gat some politicians who would mek de mafia look like angels

Kaieteur News – Ka-Ma-La tink she know bad guys. She seh she tek on all kinda scamps, rogues, and villains in she time. “Predators who abuse women, fraudsters who rip off consumers, cheaters who break rules for their own gain,” she boast. Well, Ka-Ma-La, welcome to Guyana. You ain’t see nothing yet.

Dem boys want Ka-Ma-La fuh understand, in Guyana, we gat a few politicians who mek de villains Ka-Ma-La see look like Boy Scouts. We got politicians who turn bribes into an art form, who tek public funds and disappear like Houdini. Some of dem, if yuh put dem next to Ka-Ma-La’s worst criminals, dem criminals would look like saints.

We gat politicians who are sweet men. Dem does promise yuh one ting when dem want yuh vote but when dem get in is another story. We gat a few who does sign away we people’s future. And gat de nerve to defend it.

Then we gat de kind who mek friends and family rich while de rest ah we scratch we head. Dem mek it look like nepotism is a national sport. If yuh ain’t related, yuh might as well forget it. Dem fellas use public office like it’s a family business, and everybody else jus’ a spectator.

And don’t get we started on de ones who know how to dodge questions like a boxer dodge punches. Ka-Ma-La never see nothing like dem. We gat a few politicans who would make de mafia look like angels

Ka-Ma-La, yuh ever deal with a politician who mek grand speeches ’bout integrity and then get catch with he hand in de cookie jar? In Guyana, we gat a few of dem. Dem boys seh, de more dey get ketch, de more dey talk ’bout honesty and service to de people.

So Ka-Ma-La, we know you tink you see it all. But trust we, Guyana’s politicians could mek de worst brigands you ever prosecute look like choir boys. Come spend a lil time here, Ka-Ma-La. You gon’ leave with a whole new respect for what it means to be a real villain. Dem boys seh, welcome to de jungle.

Talk half. Leff half