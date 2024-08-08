Venezuelan killed by countrymen in Diamond

…wife stabbed as attackers hijack car

Kaieteur News – A woman on Tuesday night was forced to watch her husband being stabbed to death in Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

She too was stabbed in what is believed to be a robbery. Her dead husband has been identified as Ken Sookhoo, 32, of Herstelling, ( EBD). He was reportedly killed by two Venezuelan nationals. One of them according to information received has been captured and handed over to police while his accomplice remains on the run.

Information reaching Kaieteur News states that the men had owed Sookhoo some money and he had gone to collect it from them at a location on the East Bank. He left his home in the company of his wife and daughter in their car and drove to a supermarket where he met them.

Kaieteur News understands that the men paid him but then asked for a lift to Diamond. Sookhoo willingly agreed and they entered the car.

Kaieteur News learnt that while they were passing through a lonely area in Diamond one of the men whipped out a knife and began stabbing Sookhoo. His wife was wounded while trying to protect her husband.

She reportedly told family members that Sookhoo managed to escape the car and ran a short distance but fell to the ground. The men chased him and continued stabbing a helpless Sookhoo.

They then reportedly re-entered the car and drove off with his wife and daughter but somehow she managed to escape at a location where there were houses. It is unclear how she managed to get out of the vehicle but according to reports she ran into a nearby yard and called for help. Kaieteur News understands that the residents came out to her defense and the suspects were forced to retreat but they did not get far because they later crashed Sookhoo’s car into a sand bank along the road and ran away.

A police report was made and an investigation was launched. It is believed that the suspects are known individuals in the Venezuelan community in Guyana. Sookhoo’s friends and family began searching for them and were able to locate one of the suspects during the wee hours of Wednesday. He was captured with Sookhoo’s pouch in his possession and handed over to police. His accomplice remains on the run.