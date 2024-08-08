Vendor robbed at gunpoint near Bourda Market

Latest update August 8th, 2024 12:59 AM
Aug 08, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Ramdatt Gobin, 44-year-old vendor, was robbed at gunpoint of his cell phone and a large sum of cash in the early hours of Wednesday morning, in the vicinity of Bourda Market.
At about 02:45 hrs, Gobin went to purchase food on North Road and was standing on the street when he was approached by two men. One of the two men was in possession of a firearm, which he pointed at Gobin and proceeded to take his belongings: the cell phone and GYD $220,000 in cash. The two men then made good their escape. A police investigation is currently underway; CCTV footage is being examined.
