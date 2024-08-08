UN General Assembly President on two-day visit to Guyana

Kaieteur News – The President of the United Nations General Assembly (PGA), His Excellency Mr. Dennis Francis, is in on a two-day visit upon the invitation of Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd.

This is according to a press release issued by the UN. It was stated that during his visit to Georgetown, the PGA is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with President of Guyana, Irfaan Ali, Prime Minister, Brig. (Rtd.) Mark Phillips, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai, Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha, the Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir and Members of Parliament.

Additionally, the PGA will engage with the UN Resident Coordinator and Representatives of UN Agencies resident in Guyana, and also meet with the Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

The PGA will address a session on “Misinformation/Disinformation for Youth in the Digital Era” organized by the UN/UNICEF. He will also undertake a site visit to the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI). The PGA will also have an encounter with Women’s Groups and NGO at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Guyana.

An Open Forum with representatives from academia, the private sector, and civil society groups is also on the agenda, where the PGA is expected to deliver remarks. Furthermore, the PGA will attend and address the audience at a cocktail reception and networking event organized by the hosts in his honour with participants including members of the Cabinet, other government officials, and the diplomatic corps.

Other additional engagements in the PGA’s visit program include participation in a Radio/TV Program with the Guyana Council of Organizations of People with Disabilities.

Throughout his engagements, the PGA will acknowledge Guyana’s role in strengthening multilateralism, including as a non-permanent member of the Security Council, as well as its support for the work of the UN General Assembly. He will highlight the upcoming Summit of the Future in September as a pivotal moment for reinforcing the international multilateral system.

He will also emphasize the significance of other upcoming events during the UNGA79 High-Level Week, such as the High-Level Meeting on sea-level rise, as crucial for supporting Small Island Developing States and low-lying coastal regions affected by climate change.

The PGA’s delegation includes his Chef de Cabinet, a Special Adviser, a Senior Advisor, and a Communications Adviser. Travel costs for the visit are jointly covered by the OPGA’s Trust Fund and the Government of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana.