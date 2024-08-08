Sophia man shot by ‘Hulk’ hours after row

Kaieteur News – Juhu Mingo, a 27-year-old resident of Cummings Park, Sophia was shot by a man identified only as ‘Hulk’ on Tuesday, August 6.

At about 17:50 hrs., an argument erupted between the two men after Mingo, who was sitting on a culvert on the Cummings Park access road, was approached by Hulk, who told him to move out of his way. After that exchange sparked the disagreement, Mingo left the area and went home.

About three hours later, Mingo, who was spending time with his daughter at his home, heard a noise and proceeded to investigate. The noise proved to come from Hulk, who was armed with a handgun which he used to discharge several rounds in the direction of Mingo. After striking the man in his leg with one of the rounds, Hulk escaped on foot. Mingo was escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital. During a visit to the scene police ranks found one 9mm spent shell, but were unable to find the suspect. An investigation into the matter is currently underway.