Security guard jailed for beating wife

Kaieteur News – A 52-year-old security guard of Norton Street, Lodge Georgetown was on Wednesday sentenced to three months in prison after admitting to assaulting his wife.

The man also faced two other charges, including simple larceny and damage to property. The accused Marlon Burnette appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Senior Magistrate FabayoAzore who read the three charges to him. The first charge read that on August 5 at Lot 14 Norton Street he unlawfully assaulted his wife Johanna Burnette. He pleaded guilty to the charge.

According to the police case on the mentioned date and location, Johanna was called by Marlon to come home so that he can pick up his clothing. Subsequently she came home and both Marlon and Johanna entered when he started to pack his clothes. Thereafter an argument ensued between them and Burnette became annoyed and dealt Johanna several cuffs about her body.

The woman managed to escape and went to the East La Penitence Police station and made a report. She said she was fearful of her life. Marlon was later arrested and charged with the offence.

In addition to the assault charge, Burnette faced allegations of simple larceny and damage to property. It was claimed that he stole $267,000 from Johanna and damaged her television set valued at $60,000, and a fan, valued at $7,000. Marlon pleaded not guilty to both charges. During the court proceedings, Johanna requested that the charges of simple larceny and damage to property be dismissed, which the court granted. Burnette, having pleaded guilty to the assault and acknowledging the accuracy of the police statements, was sentenced to three months in prison for the assault charge.