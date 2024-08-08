Pres. Ali promises police outpost improved infrastructure for Bourda Market

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali on Wednesday said that the Government intends to place a mobil police outpost and fix the rundown infrastructures at the Bourda Market following a walkthrough the Georgetown facility.

His promises were made after vendors raised concerns about the lack of security, poor waste management services and dilapidated infrastructures at the market. The President was accompanied by Junior Minister of Local Government and Regional Division Anand Persaud and councilors from the City Council.

During his interaction with the vendors one woman told President Ali: “Them [the garbage] nuh so plenty this morning… all over them deh, me get mah stand in deh, me can’t go in fuh open to take out meh tub.” Following her comment, another vendor complained about poor infrastructures.

Taking this into account, President Ali in response said that Minister Persaud will return to the Bourda Market location, where consultations would be held to determine the necessary works to be done. The minister will examine the infrastructures in need of repairs, ensure vendors’ surroundings are safe and clean.

Furthermore, Ali also revealed the intention to build a shed for vendors, he said: “let’s do a consultation in this Bourda Market, here place one big shed like how they do the other market.” On the issue of security, a vendor related to the President when he was allegedly robbed by motorbike thieves in the wee hours. “I use to park by me cousin over there and at about 05:30 in the morning, I just go over fuh park and to exit the canter and two motorbike man pull up.” Ali said, “…I will have the police come and do a full outreach on the security.” The President explained that by the end of the week, a police Mobil outpost will be placed in the vicinity of the market to ensure efficient policing in the area. Additionally he said, “I will tell them to see how we can connect the cameras to this screen so everybody can see what is happening in the market on the screen.”

To this end, the President flayed the City Council for its failure to carry out their duties. “The City Council ain’t doing nothing, because they collecting money from the people in the market, they supposed to have the constabulary out there, no constables, no security, nothing, they don’t pick up the garbage.”