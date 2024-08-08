Guyana Karate Federation holds successful 2024 National Junior Karate Championship

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Karate Federation held its 2024 National Junior Karate Championship at the National Gymnasium on Sunday 04th August, 2024. Seventy-six (76) karatek as participated from seven of its nine affiliates, ages ranging from 6 years to 17 years male and female.

The competition which commenced at 9.00 hours with the weigh-in for the kumite categories, attracted a large number of spectators.

The competitors demonstrated excellent sportsmanship and camaraderie and competed fiercely as they were urged on by their parents and supporters.

The event started with the 6-8 yrs boys and girls kata, in the kata ring. They then moved over to the kumite ring, after, for the fighting. Events kept flowing from 9-11 years, 12-14 years and 15-17 years.

At the conclusion of the tournament, Guyana Karate Federation President, Shihan Amir Khouri 8th Dan, thanked the Director of Sports and the National Sports Commission for assisting in sponsoring this tournament and the contribution of the medals for our successful participants.

Special thanks were conveyed to the referees, judges, officials, parents, volunteers and supporters who contributed to making this event the success it was.

The official results for the championships are as follows:

Male 6-8 Years – Kata Male 6-8years – Kumite

1st Elijah Jodhan 1st Emery Pestano

2nd Shane Mohamed 2nd Wayne Browne

3rd Wayne Browne 3rd Younce Allen

Vihaan Sadhu Vihaan Sadhu

Female 6-8 Years – Kata Female -6-8 – Kumite

1st Rachna Janki 1st Arifa Singh

2nd Christabel Persaud 2nd Alina Persaud

3rd Maya Balram 3rd Maya Balram

Aleeza Azimullah Aleeza Azimullah

Male 9-11 Years – Kata Male 9-11 Years Kumite-40 Kg

1st Josiah Clinken 1st John Mohamed

2nd Abdul Brotherson 2nd Abdiel Stewart

3rd Xavier Harry 3rd Matthew Kendall Wyatt Fraser

Adiel Stewart

Male 9-11 Years Kumite 40+Kg

1st Lakechand Persaud

2nd Kyron Huntley

Female 9-11 Years– Kata Female 9-11 Years – Kumite

1st Marissia Appanah 1st Neilisha Wolfe

2nd Anusha Singh 2nd Sariah Harry

3rd Angel Hyman 3rd Safiya Ali

Sariah Harry Angel Hyman

Male 12-14 Years – Kata Male 12-14 Years – Kumite -45 Kg

1st Kishan Ragubeer 1st Andrew Haynes

2nd Omar Shariff 2nd Aayan Sammy

3rd Jamal Bento

Shawn Ranjit

Male 12-14 Years – Kumite 45+Kg

1st Kishan Ragubeer

2nd Samuel George

3rd Jamal Bento

Abdool Hamid

Female 12-14 Years- Kata Female 12-14 Years – Kumite

1st Mariah Francis 1st Tattieanna Appiah

2nd Azaria Ramdatt 2nd Sarah Ali

3rd Sarah Ali 3rd Sarah Reevers

Suemin Richards

Female 15-17 Years – Kata Female 15-17 Years – Kumite

1st Chelsea Benjamin 1st Chelsea Benjamin

2nd Julia Badal 2nd Annamary Holder

3rd Esther Reevers 3rd Esther Reeves

Annamary Holder Julia Badal

Male 15-17 Years Kata Male 15-17 Years Kumite – 55kg

1st Dmitri Cheong 1st Jeremy Hargobin

2nd Jeremy Hargobin 2nd Adi Persaud

3rd David Hackett

Adi Persaud

Male 15-17 Years Kumite 55+Kg

1st Dmitri Cheong

2nd Ty David