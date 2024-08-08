Guyana Karate Federation holds successful 2024 National Junior Karate Championship

Latest update August 8th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Karate Federation held its 2024 National Junior Karate Championship at the National Gymnasium on Sunday 04th August, 2024. Seventy-six (76) karatek as participated from seven of its nine affiliates, ages ranging from 6 years to 17 years male and female.
The competition which commenced at 9.00 hours with the weigh-in for the kumite categories, attracted a large number of spectators.
The competitors demonstrated excellent sportsmanship and camaraderie and competed fiercely as they were urged on by their parents and supporters.
The event started with the 6-8 yrs boys and girls kata, in the kata ring. They then moved over to the kumite ring, after, for the fighting. Events kept flowing from 9-11 years, 12-14 years and 15-17 years.
At the conclusion of the tournament, Guyana Karate Federation President, Shihan Amir Khouri 8th Dan, thanked the Director of Sports and the National Sports Commission for assisting in sponsoring this tournament and the contribution of the medals for our successful participants.
Special thanks were conveyed to the referees, judges, officials, parents, volunteers and supporters who contributed to making this event the success it was.
The official results for the championships are as follows:
Male 6-8 Years – Kata Male 6-8years – Kumite
1st Elijah Jodhan 1st Emery Pestano
2nd Shane Mohamed 2nd Wayne Browne
3rd Wayne Browne 3rd Younce Allen
Vihaan Sadhu Vihaan Sadhu
Female 6-8 Years – Kata Female -6-8 – Kumite
1st Rachna Janki 1st Arifa Singh
2nd Christabel Persaud 2nd Alina Persaud
3rd Maya Balram 3rd Maya Balram
Aleeza Azimullah Aleeza Azimullah
Male 9-11 Years – Kata Male 9-11 Years Kumite-40 Kg
1st Josiah Clinken 1st John Mohamed
2nd Abdul Brotherson 2nd Abdiel Stewart
3rd Xavier Harry 3rd Matthew Kendall Wyatt Fraser
Adiel Stewart
Male 9-11 Years Kumite 40+Kg
1st Lakechand Persaud
2nd Kyron Huntley
Female 9-11 Years– Kata Female 9-11 Years – Kumite
1st Marissia Appanah 1st Neilisha Wolfe
2nd Anusha Singh 2nd Sariah Harry
3rd Angel Hyman 3rd Safiya Ali
Sariah Harry Angel Hyman
Male 12-14 Years – Kata Male 12-14 Years – Kumite -45 Kg
1st Kishan Ragubeer 1st Andrew Haynes
2nd Omar Shariff 2nd Aayan Sammy
3rd Jamal Bento
Shawn Ranjit
Male 12-14 Years – Kumite 45+Kg
1st Kishan Ragubeer
2nd Samuel George
3rd Jamal Bento
Abdool Hamid
Female 12-14 Years- Kata Female 12-14 Years – Kumite
1st Mariah Francis 1st Tattieanna Appiah
2nd Azaria Ramdatt 2nd Sarah Ali
3rd Sarah Ali 3rd Sarah Reevers
Suemin Richards
Female 15-17 Years – Kata Female 15-17 Years – Kumite
1st Chelsea Benjamin 1st Chelsea Benjamin
2nd Julia Badal 2nd Annamary Holder
3rd Esther Reevers 3rd Esther Reeves
Annamary Holder Julia Badal
Male 15-17 Years Kata Male 15-17 Years Kumite – 55kg
1st Dmitri Cheong 1st Jeremy Hargobin
2nd Jeremy Hargobin 2nd Adi Persaud
3rd David Hackett
Adi Persaud
Male 15-17 Years Kumite 55+Kg
1st Dmitri Cheong
2nd Ty David
