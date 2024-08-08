Latest update August 8th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana Karate Federation holds successful 2024 National Junior Karate Championship

Aug 08, 2024 Sports

The successful students display their awards following the presentation.

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Karate Federation held its 2024 National Junior Karate Championship at the National Gymnasium on Sunday 04th August, 2024. Seventy-six (76) karatek as participated from seven of its nine affiliates, ages ranging from 6 years to 17 years male and female.

The NSC medal presented to the winners.

The competition which commenced at 9.00 hours with the weigh-in for the kumite categories, attracted a large number of spectators.

The competitors demonstrated excellent sportsmanship and camaraderie and competed fiercely as they were urged on by their parents and supporters.

The event started with the 6-8 yrs boys and girls kata, in the kata ring. They then moved over to the kumite ring, after, for the fighting. Events kept flowing from 9-11 years, 12-14 years and 15-17 years.

At the conclusion of the tournament, Guyana Karate Federation President, Shihan Amir Khouri 8th Dan, thanked the Director of Sports and the National Sports Commission for assisting in sponsoring this tournament and the contribution of the medals for our successful participants.

Special thanks were conveyed to the referees, judges, officials, parents, volunteers and supporters who contributed to making this event the success it was.

The official results for the championships are as follows:

Male 6-8 Years – Kata                         Male 6-8years – Kumite

1st       Elijah Jodhan                           1st Emery Pestano

2nd      Shane Mohamed                      2nd Wayne Browne

3rd      Wayne Browne                        3rd Younce Allen

Vihaan Sadhu                         Vihaan Sadhu

Female 6-8 Years – Kata                  Female -6-8 – Kumite

1st          Rachna Janki                                    1st Arifa Singh

2nd      Christabel Persaud                  2nd Alina Persaud

3rd       Maya Balram                          3rd Maya Balram

Aleeza Azimullah                        Aleeza Azimullah

Male 9-11 Years – Kata                    Male 9-11 Years Kumite-40 Kg

1st       Josiah Clinken                         1st John Mohamed

2nd      Abdul Brotherson                   2nd Abdiel Stewart

3rd       Xavier Harry                           3rd Matthew Kendall  Wyatt Fraser

Adiel Stewart

                                                             Male 9-11 Years Kumite 40+Kg

1st Lakechand Persaud

2nd Kyron Huntley

Female 9-11 Years– Kata                 Female 9-11 Years – Kumite

1st       Marissia Appanah                  1st Neilisha Wolfe

2nd      Anusha Singh                         2nd Sariah Harry

3rd       Angel Hyman                          3rd Safiya Ali

Sariah Harry                                 Angel Hyman

Male 12-14 Years – Kata                  Male 12-14 Years – Kumite -45 Kg

1st       Kishan Ragubeer                     1st Andrew Haynes

2nd      Omar Shariff                           2nd Aayan Sammy

3rd       Jamal Bento

Shawn Ranjit

                                                             Male 12-14 Years – Kumite 45+Kg

1st Kishan Ragubeer

2nd Samuel George

3rd Jamal Bento

Abdool Hamid

Female 12-14 Years- Kata               Female 12-14 Years – Kumite

1st       Mariah Francis                                    1st Tattieanna Appiah

2nd      Azaria Ramdatt                                  2nd Sarah Ali

3rd       Sarah Ali                                             3rd Sarah Reevers

Suemin Richards

Female 15-17 Years – Kata                          Female 15-17 Years – Kumite                                 

1st       Chelsea Benjamin                               1st Chelsea Benjamin

2nd      Julia Badal                                          2nd Annamary Holder

3rd       Esther Reevers                                    3rd Esther Reeves

Annamary Holder                                      Julia Badal

Male 15-17 Years Kata                                 Male 15-17 Years Kumite – 55kg

1st Dmitri Cheong                                           1st Jeremy Hargobin

2nd Jeremy Hargobin                                       2nd Adi Persaud

3rd David Hackett

Adi Persaud

                                                                         Male 15-17 Years Kumite 55+Kg

1st Dmitri Cheong

2nd Ty David

