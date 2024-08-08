Govt. accepts $5.5M in compensation after vessel crashed into harbour bridge

Kaieteur News – The MV Princess Anisa, a vessel owned by INS Shipping, that drifted into the Demerara Harbour Bridge on Jul 24, 2024, has fully compensated the corporation for the damages caused.

The total amount of compensation reached $5.5 million, effectively settling the matter. Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill confirmed to this publication that the issue was resolved and INS Shipping fully compensated the damages, stating, “The company did what they were supposed to do; the matter was completed.”

The incident occurred when the MV Princess Anisa, which was carrying rice, drifted into the Demerara Harbour Bridge while the crew was asleep. The collision resulted in significant damage to the bridge’s anchorage systems at spans 41 – 42. There were damages to anchor chains, wire ropes, chords bolts, and minor abrasions to pontoons 41.2 and 42.1.

According to reports, the vessel had anchored at midnight in Versailles, and the crew went to rest. The drift into the bridge happened around 4:00hrs while preparations for retraction were underway. Harbour Bridge staff had observed the vessel approaching and drifting into the bridge.