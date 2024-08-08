Canada-based Guyanese Nishal Dass slams 101 for Berbice Vipers in CPSCL T20

Latest update August 8th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur Sports – Canada-based Guyanese middle-order batsman Nishal Dass slammed a scintillating 101 to help Berbice Vipers thrash VP Boys by 158 runs in their Canadian Premier Softball Cricket League (CPSCL) Gold Conference T20 fixture at Grenoble ground, Brampton, recently.
Dass clobbered 13 sixes and two fours during his 46-ball show propelling Berbice Vipers to a daunting 252-5 from the allotted 20-overs.
VP Boys, in reply, were all out for 94 in the 14th over.
Dass got support from Cassius Waithe who hit a fiery 57 as Lesroy Bristol and Garfield Benjamin grabbed 2 wickets apiece conceding 69 and 44 runs from their maximum four overs respectively.
When VP Boys batted, Saheed Rahim scored a fighting 51. Zaheer Ali finished with 2-4 from two overs and he was backed up by Trevin Yusuf who took 2-19 in his four-over outing.
The 7-team completion continues on Sunday in this Conference.
