Bus driver dies in three-vehicle smash-up

Kaieteur News – A minibus driver lost his life on Wednesday morning after he collided with two motorcars on the Garden of Eden Public Road East Bank Demerara.

Dead is Keith Caesar. Police said that, “The accident involved a minibus BAE 7146, driven by Caesar, a 35-year-old from North East La Penitence, Georgetown. A motorcar PVV 4095, driven by Keyon King, a 35-year-old resident of Hyde Park, Timehri and a hire car HD 606), owned and driven by Vishnu Basdeo, a 30-year-old resident of Martyrs Ville, East Coast Demerara.”

It was revealed during enquiries that motorcar PVV 4095 was heading south on the eastern driving lane of the Garden of Eden Public Road and the hire car was also headed in the same direction. The hire car driver told investigators that he saw the driver of PVV 4095 suddenly swerved westwards subsequently colliding with the minibus “which was travelling north along the western driving lane of the road at high speed.”

As a result of the impact the minibus toppled a number of times and the other motorcar collided with the hire car. The fire service and an ambulance were summoned along with two teams of Emergency Medical Technicians. They examined the bus driver and he was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Center where he succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical treatment. The driver of the PVV 4095 was also examined and escorted to Georgetown Public Hospital, where he has been admitted as a patient in critical condition. The driver of the hire car was taken into custody and escorted to the Grove Police Station. He is presently in custody, assisting with the investigation.