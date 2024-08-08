14 contractors vying for retendered A-Line pump station project

Latest update August 8th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Following the termination of the previous contract, it was revealed during the latest opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) that 14 contractors are now vying to construct the A-Line pump station in Versailles, West Bank Demerara.
At the reading of bids for the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) project, Kaieteur News learned that out of the 14 contractors, Yunas Civil & Building Construction Services who had its contract terminated by the Ministry of Agriculture for the failure to complete the Black Bush Polder pump station project is also on the list.
It was previously reported that the Agriculture Ministry terminated a $717 million contract for the construction of the A-Line pump station.
Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha had told this publication that the contract had been terminated and the project halted due to non-performance by the contractor. The minister explained that due to this set back, his ministry will re-start the tender process in search of another contractor to complete the project.
It was reported previously that following a national bidding process, the NPTAB in April 2022 awarded a $717,095,940 contract to contractor Civcon Engineering Contractors for the A-Line pump station project. The project was expected to be completed in June 2023.
With the delay in completion of the project, Opposition Member of Parliament (MP) Ganesh Mahipaul publicly highlighted the slothfulness of that project, among others.
Responding to the Opposition MP, the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority in a statement in April this year related, “In the case of the A-Line pump station, the contractor has not been able to complete the project on time. As a result, liquidated damages are now being applied. The NDIA has noted that the contractor demobilized several pieces of equipment from the site. As such, the NDIA has notified the insurance company providing bonds on this project, and a file on the current situation has been sent to the Office of the Attorney General for advice on the way forward.”
Below are the companies and their bids:
National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA)
Construction of pump station at A-Line Canal, Versailles
Guyana Livestock Development Authority
Procurement of honey production supplies lots 1 and 2.
Environmental Protection Agency
Supply of technical environmental equipment.
Ministry of Home Affairs
Procurement of office furniture for Guyana Police Force (GPF).
Procurement of electrical materials.
