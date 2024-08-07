Police announce changes in command structure

Latest update August 7th, 2024 12:59 AM
Aug 07, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force said it made several changes in its command structure to further improve efficiency and build capacity.
In this regard, the following senior officers were posted accordingly:
Assistant Commissioner Khali Pareshram moved from ‘C’ Division to now Head of the Strategic Planning Unit (SPU); Senior Superintendent, Michael Kingston has now moved to Commander of Regional Police Division 4 ‘C’ and Woman Superintendent, Nicola Kendall is now Head of Strategic Implementation for Police Reform.
