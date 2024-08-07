GFF improves referees pool through FIFA Member Association Referees Training Course

Latest update August 7th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) is thrilled to announce the successful completion of the FIFA Member Association training course for match officials, held from August 1 to 5 at the GFF National Training Centre in Providence, East Bank Demerara. This milestone not only enhances the GFF’s pool of skilled referees but also signifies a major step forward in the development of football officiating standards across the nation.
The rigorous training programme, funded by FIFA and integral to the global Member Association (MA) course, aims to elevate the refereeing skills to the highest levels. Over the past five days, twenty (20) participants from various regions throughout Guyana—spanning from remote areas to urban centres—immersed themselves in an intensive curriculum designed to refine their expertise and application of the latest FIFA Laws of the Game for 2024-2025.
During the closing ceremony, Lenval Peart, Head Referee of the GFF noted, “Guyana has capitalized on this FIFA-funded initiative, which brings elite training to our shores. Given our geographical landscape, we’ve had participants from various regions of Guyana, including those who may not be considered elite but were given the opportunity to experience a higher standard of refereeing. This exposure is crucial for our development, especially considering the limited number of elite referees we currently have.”
He noted that by graduating 20 new referees, the GFF is significantly expanding its pool of officiating talent. This programme has provided the referees with invaluable insights and advanced knowledge, enhancing their ability to manage football matches with greater precision and authority.
The elite training course featured instruction from renowned international refereeing experts, who shared their extensive experience and in-depth understanding of the latest modifications to the FIFA Laws of the Game (LoG). These experts worked closely with local instructors, who then passed on this advanced knowledge to the participants. This collaborative approach ensures that the newest updates in football regulations are thoroughly communicated and integrated into local officiating practices.
Although this programme is tailored for referees at an advanced level, it also serves a dual purpose of talent identification. “This is not an introductory course for new referees but is tailored for those who are already at an advanced level. Each year, it helps us spot talent that can be considered for future nominations,” Peart explained.
The GFF’s dedication to referee development is a part of our broader commitment to enhancing the overall quality of football in Guyana. By investing in the professional growth of referees, the GFF not only improves the standards of officiating but also contributes to the integrity and fairness of football matches across the country. This program is a critical component of the Federation’s ongoing efforts to support and advance the sport at every level.
The Federation looks forward to seeing these newly trained officials apply their skills on the field and contribute to the continued growth and success of football in the nation.
