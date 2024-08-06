Latest update August 6th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

VMFA Trinidad trip hailed a massive success – Says Coach Vurlon Mills

Aug 06, 2024 Sports

Vurlon Mills Football Academy U12 team share photo-op in Trinidad and Tobago.

Vurlon Mills Football Academy U12 team share photo-op in Trinidad and Tobago.

Kaieteur Sports – A team of spirited young footballers from the Vurlon Mills Football Academy (VMFA) competed in Trinidad’s Invitational Summer Cup over the weekend. Under the leadership of coach and founder Vurlon Mills, the 16-member U12 boys’ team represented the academy well at the event organised by the Athletic International Academy (AIA) of Trinidad.

This historic occasion marked the first time any local club or football organisation has provided a U12 team the opportunity to participate in an international event. The VMFA boys began their campaign last Friday at the Eddie Hart Stadium. Although the final results didn’t fully capture their success, the team played six games over the two-day tournament, securing two wins and four draws, and scoring a total of six goals. Fabio Kowlessar and Raheem Gill stood out as top performers, each netting two goals, while Godfrey Greaves and Simeon Devonish accounted for one goal each.

Midfielder, Fabio Kowlessar accounted for two goals in the tournament.

Midfielder, Fabio Kowlessar accounted for two goals in the tournament.

In an interview with coach Mills, he expressed great satisfaction with the trip’s success. “This competition was a huge success for the Vurlon Mills Football Academy. I am extremely proud of the boys’ achievements. They performed well, and we met all our objectives thereof. Averaging six goals in six games is definitely a plus as we prepare for more tournaments in the future,” Mills explained.

Coach Mills engaging in traditional pep-talk with the guys before play.

Coach Mills engaging in traditional pep-talk with the guys before play.

Mills also emphasized that the tournament was more about achieving objectives, rather than just the results; it was about giving these boys experience and exposure to different cultures and a feel for being part of a professional or national setup. “I believe we have achieved that,” he added.

The academy extended warm thanks to the parents and the staff at VMFA for their hard work and dedication in making their first international trip a success. Special thanks were given to sponsors such as KFC Guyana, The Siskin Group, ExxonMobil Guyana, Ministry of Education, MVP Sports, E-Net, SBM Offshore, SQ Apparels, and the First Lady of Guyana, Arya Ali.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 29th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Them ah hide we Oil Figures

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Abrams gets 400m lifeline in ‘repechage round’

Abrams gets 400m lifeline in ‘repechage round’

Aug 06, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s Aliyah Abrams will have another opportunity to reach the medal round of the women’s 400m. After finishing fifth in her heat, she will compete in the ‘repechage...
Read More
Election of Cricket West Indies Vice-President Azim Bassarath, declared unlawful by the High Court

Election of Cricket West Indies Vice-President...

Aug 06, 2024

GFF Unveils New Kits For KFC Elite League Teams

GFF Unveils New Kits For KFC Elite League Teams

Aug 06, 2024

Cricket West Indies to Appeal Court Ruling on Election of Vice President Azim Bassarath

Cricket West Indies to Appeal Court Ruling on...

Aug 06, 2024

Jamual John takes Ricks & Sari Memorial Road Race title

Jamual John takes Ricks & Sari Memorial Road...

Aug 06, 2024

VMFA Trinidad trip hailed a massive success – Says Coach Vurlon Mills

VMFA Trinidad trip hailed a massive success...

Aug 06, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]