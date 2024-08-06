VMFA Trinidad trip hailed a massive success – Says Coach Vurlon Mills

Latest update August 6th, 2024 12:59 AM
Aug 06, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – A team of spirited young footballers from the Vurlon Mills Football Academy (VMFA) competed in Trinidad’s Invitational Summer Cup over the weekend. Under the leadership of coach and founder Vurlon Mills, the 16-member U12 boys’ team represented the academy well at the event organised by the Athletic International Academy (AIA) of Trinidad.
This historic occasion marked the first time any local club or football organisation has provided a U12 team the opportunity to participate in an international event. The VMFA boys began their campaign last Friday at the Eddie Hart Stadium. Although the final results didn’t fully capture their success, the team played six games over the two-day tournament, securing two wins and four draws, and scoring a total of six goals. Fabio Kowlessar and Raheem Gill stood out as top performers, each netting two goals, while Godfrey Greaves and Simeon Devonish accounted for one goal each.
In an interview with coach Mills, he expressed great satisfaction with the trip’s success. “This competition was a huge success for the Vurlon Mills Football Academy. I am extremely proud of the boys’ achievements. They performed well, and we met all our objectives thereof. Averaging six goals in six games is definitely a plus as we prepare for more tournaments in the future,” Mills explained.
Mills also emphasized that the tournament was more about achieving objectives, rather than just the results; it was about giving these boys experience and exposure to different cultures and a feel for being part of a professional or national setup. “I believe we have achieved that,” he added.
The academy extended warm thanks to the parents and the staff at VMFA for their hard work and dedication in making their first international trip a success. Special thanks were given to sponsors such as KFC Guyana, The Siskin Group, ExxonMobil Guyana, Ministry of Education, MVP Sports, E-Net, SBM Offshore, SQ Apparels, and the First Lady of Guyana, Arya Ali.
