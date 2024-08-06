New heads of PUC, PSAT sworn in

– President Ali stresses need for transparency, efficiency

Kaieteur News – Chairpersons of the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) and Public Service Appellate Tribunal (PSAT) were sworn in by President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, at his Shiv Chanderpaul Drive, Georgetown office, on Monday.

Dr. Nanda Gopaul was sworn in as PUC’s chairman while Justice Beasraj Singh Roy is the new chairman of PSAT. Other members of PSAT who took the oath to office include Hydar Ally and Abiola Wong-Inniss.

The Public Utilities Commission (PUC) is a corporate body established by the Public Utilities Commission Act No. 26 of 1990. This act was amended on more than one occasion, and the commission currently operates under Act 16 of 2010. The commission in addition to its power to initiate and conduct investigations into the operations and standards of service of all public utilities and telecommunications undertakings (service providers) under its purview, has regulatory, advisory, and enforcement functions under the law.

At present, the regulated service providers are Guyana Power and Light Inc (GPL), Guyana Water Inc (GWI), Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company Limited (GTT), U-Mobile (Cellular) Inc (Digicel), and E-Networks Inc. In his address to the newly appointed officers, President Ali emphasised the crucial role of the constitutional body, stating that the PUC assumes its role during a significant period of local transformative change.

“The work of public utilities is of paramount importance to both consumers and businesses…Electricity, water, and telecommunications form the backbone of daily life and economic activity. The duty of the PUC is to ensure that these services are reliable, affordable, and of the highest quality,” he said. Within this context, the president outlined his vision for Guyana to be a top provider of these essential services, especially during the rise of the global cost of living. “At this point in our historical transformation, we are looking to bring treated water by the end of 2025 to more than 85 per cent of the population, we are looking to reduce the cost of electricity and to make the supply of electricity more efficient, reliable, and stable.

We are doing this at a time when across the globe, many countries are faced with difficulties in providing such services due to inflation but with sound economic planning, good governance, and strong policy formation. Here in Guyana, we are able to set these targets that are unimaginable in the world we live in,” he emphasised.

Furthermore, the Public Service Appellate Tribunal (PSAT) is empowered to hear appeals from any decision of the Public Service Commission in respect of appointment by promotion of any person to a public office. It will also exercise disciplinary control over any person holding, or acting in any public office. In this regard, President Ali noted that the tribunal serves as a guardian of fairness and due process. “Public offices look towards the tribunal for the insurance and provision of a fair and balanced review of contested decisions and the commission must continue to work in fulfilling this mandate,’ he said. (DPI)