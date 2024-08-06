Five held in gun, ammo bust at BV

Kaieteur News – A driver and four other occupants were intercepted by ranks from the Beterverwagting Police Station on Saturday last where a search was conducted, uncovering an unlicensed firearm and two live rounds of ammunition.

In a press release police said that at about 23:50h, the patrol ranks were in the vicinity of Success Railway Embankment heading west when they observed a gold-coloured Toyota motor car bearing registration #PRR-9318, which was seen about 30 feet ahead, also proceeding west.

The car was stopped and the driver, Quacy Simon, a 30-year-old from Buxton was identified along with four other occupants in the vehicle. The four other occupants were Joshua Bevney, known as Aaron, a 21-year-old from Friendship, ECD; Alex Jordan, a 32-year-old from Vigilance North, ECD; Daniel Rodrigues, a 29-year-old from Friendship, ECD; and Bariek Williams, a 21-year-old from Friendship, ECD.

They were all asked to exit the vehicle for a search to be conducted on their person and the car, to which they complied. While the search was being conducted, Alex Jordan and Joshua Bevney were reportedly seen acting suspiciously. A search was immediately conducted on Joshua Bevney, where a live round of ammunition and an empty suspected .22 magazine were found in his left front pocket. He was asked if he was the holder of a firearm license to carry the ammunition, and he replied that he was not. He was told of the offence committed and cautioned, to which he replied, “Is me friend give it to me fuh keep”.

He was then questioned if he was in possession of a firearm, and he indicated that it was behind the car seat. Joshua then pointed out the area in the vehicle where he left a .22 firearm.

The police ranks conducted a further search of the vehicle and found a suspected live .22 round of ammunition. The driver and the occupants were all escorted to the BV Police station, where they were placed into custody. The suspected firearm and ammunition were photographed, packed, sealed, and lodged in their presence. The motor car was also lodged. Investigations are ongoing.