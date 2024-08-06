Latest update August 6th, 2024 12:59 AM

Fitness walk to honour Boxer Mike Parris set for August 11

Aug 06, 2024 Sports

Boxer Mike Parris is the only Olympic Medalist from Guyana.

44th Anniversary of Guyana’s lone Olympic Medalist

Kaieteur Sports – Sixty-six-year-old Michael Anthony Parris is the only Boxer from the English-speaking Caribbean to win an Olympic Medal and is still the only Guyanese to do so.

Over four decades ago in the cold conditions of the former Soviet Union, a proud Parris stood on the Medal Podium and heard Guyana’s National Anthem being played.

Sill, a very active Parris will join what is anticipated to be a large contingent on a fitness walk from the Bank of Guyana to the Seawall Bandstand next Sunday.

Today, Tuesday will be the 44th anniversary of Parris winning the Bronze Medal which he did on August 6, 1980, in Moscow.

The walk is scheduled to commence at 7:30 AM and is being held to honour the Anniversary of that tremendous achievement in the 1980 Olympics.

The organisers, mainly the Parris family, disclosed the preparations for the fitness walk are going smoothly with a week away from the big day.

“We have contacted sponsors who have committed to providing water and energy drinks while I have spoken to the Director of Sports and President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) Steve Ninvalle who has also promised assistance from NSC,” informed Parris’ daughter.

She also disclosed that a ‘good friend’ of the Parris has volunteered to help with the marketing and promotion for the Event. (Sean Devers)

