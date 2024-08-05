Latest update August 5th, 2024 12:58 AM

The 2AM curfew nonsense raises its head again

Aug 05, 2024 Letters

Dear Editor

The Black food vendors, the normal Black ghetto youths working around sound systems, the Ital Dreads, DJs, the plantain chips and sweets sellers and thousands of ordinary African Guyanese suffered tremendously when the Coalition government while in power imposed a 2am curfew in Guyana.

Night Clubs felt it too because Guyanese always go to parties after 11pm and 12am. Overseas-based Guyanese visiting complained about the 2am curfew.  I wrote extensively on this issue and many in the Coalition were upset with me. I advised the then government to place more security at venues instead of having that oppressive, controlling and fun-killing policy.

Many African Guyanese party goers and young and middle-aged ones that voted for the Coalition in 2015 did not bother to go out in 2020. Thousands of Guyanese were upset with the Coalition. A government does not bridle people’s way of life in such a manner. You spend to put the requisite security measures in place and ensure venues follow safety rules and let the people dance the night away. That shows that the government genuinely cares.

Finally, who will vote for a party in 2025 if it is pushing for the 2am curfew to return? Try to control your own house and not public venues where adults go out to release their stresses, drink, make noise, dance the night away and take home who they want to take home in the wee hours of the morning. Do not try to control people’s lives. Spend more to ensure they are protected and safe where they are. How can any party expect to remove the PPP when they want to kill the fun of thousands of Guyanese? This is pure nonsense coming from those who wish to govern Guyana. Pure nonsense!

Sincerely
Norman Browne

