Norton Street man survives execution attempt

Aug 05, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – An elderly man is now hospitalised but stable after he was shot by a lone gunman on Saturday night at his Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown home.
The victim has been identified as Raymond Knipe a 70-year-old electrician.
In a statement released to the media, the police said that, “According to the victim, he was parking his bus BNN 9253 in his yard when he observed a male dressed in all-over black with a hoodie over his head walking into the yard behind him.” The man pointed a gun at Knipe and began to squeeze the trigger, but the gun did not fire, police said.
The victim told police that he began running to the back of his house and the suspect chased after him. As he was attempting to open his grilled door to his apartment, several rounds were discharged in his direction by the suspect. During the ordeal, he was hit and sustained injuries.
The shooter then exited the yard and entered a motorcar bearing registration number PAB 8252. It then drove off in an easterly direction heading to Mandela Avenue and made good his escape. Knipe was picked up by public-spirited citizens and rushed to a city hospital where he was admitted. He is in a stable condition nursing two gunshot wounds. The scene was processed, and investigators recovered three 9mm spent shells. Efforts to locate the suspect and the car have been unsuccessful thus far.
