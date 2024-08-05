Kool Kidz Summer Festival kicks off

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF), in collaboration with Guyana Beverages Inc. (GBI), proudly kicked off the much-anticipated Kool Kidz Summer Festival on Saturday, marking the event’s return after a year-long hiatus. The festival commenced with an impressive gathering of 70 young footballers representing eight teams, signaling a successful revival of the program.

The Kool Kidz Summer Festival, which will run from August 3 to August 31 on Saturdays, underwent a one-year break due to renovations at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall in Georgetown. The program was initially part of a three-year partnership signed in 2022, which began with a futsal training initiative that saw participation from over 200 children.

The festival has now transitioned to the open-air setting of the Federation’s National Training Centre in Providence, East Bank Demerara, providing a fresh and engaging environment for the participants GFF President, Wayne Forde was present at the opening activity and expressed his enthusiasm about the festival’s promising start.

“A very good first day to kick start this year’s Kool Kidz Summer Festival. A solid turnout of children to the sessions this morning, which is precisely what we anticipated,” Forde remarked. He also highlighted the importance of increasing female participation in future sessions, aiming to create a more inclusive environment.

“We are encouraging our regional associations to organize similar programs within their respective jurisdictions. It is important that we take full advantage of the improving weather conditions and the remaining weeks of the school break by creating opportunities for the youngsters to improve their skill level and enjoy football,” Forde added.

The GFF has organized the festival into two distinct phases. The first phase will focus on imparting the fundamentals of football, ensuring that every participant gains essential skills and knowledge. The second phase will culminate in a thrilling mini-tournament featuring U11 boys and girls, providing a platform for young talents to showcase their abilities in a competitive setting.

Today’s teams included Fruta Conquerors FC, Ralph Green East Bank FC, Berbice FC, Keystart FC, Melanie FC, Beacon FC, Pouderoyen FC and Paradise Invaders FC.

Under the guidance of a trained coaching staff specialized in child safety, the festival promises a fun and secure environment for all participants. The coaching team will oversee multiple small sided (7 v 7) matches, to ensure individualized attention, instruction and support. This approach will allow for focused skill development and meaningful interactions among the youngsters.

The Kool Kidz Summer Festival aims to foster not only athletic skills, but also valuable friendships among the participants. By providing a structured yet enjoyable football experience, the program continues to support the growth and development of Guyana’s young athletes.