Labour has relevance in a country’s development even when it comes to protecting democracy, rights and the rule of law

Dear Editor,

The United States presidential race as it unfolds continues to present lessons for us in Guyana. What we are witnessing is two diametrically opposed forces, where one wants to corrupt and remove the pillars of democracy, fundamental rights and freedoms that have made the society, even in its imperfection, a beacon for others to follow.

One presidential candidate announced during his campaign that he would relish the opportunity to be a dictator for one day, should he win the election there would be need for another election, and is threatening to further erode women’s reproductive rights and other gains the society made through struggle. He signalled his willingness to appoint justices to the Supreme Court that will rule in his favour and undermine fundamental principles upon which the society has been built.

The other candidate is campaigning on freedom and democracy which can be peacefully achieved through protection of rights and the rule of law. She is unlike her competitor who fostered an environment of election victory denial and encouraged an insurrection on Congress, the law-making arm of government. Insurrectionists invaded Capitol Hill on 6th January 2021, calling for the hanging of Vice President Mike Pence who was not prepared to go with the illegalities of overturning the will of the people.

The distinction could not be starker the choice the American people must make come November 5, of electing a woman who represents the upholding of law and order. One cannot help but ignore the comparison also made of the election being between Kamala Harris, the prosecutor versus Donald Trump, the felon given his criminal convictions. Again, there is a stark reminder of Irfaan Ali, himself facing 19 fraud charges, but these being dropped when he was elected President. Trump, on the other hand, faces many other charges, even sentencing on the recent convictions, and is utilizing various tactics to delay sentencing and the execution of justice. He sees his election as critical to this.

Guyana is a country fraught with corruption and executive lawlessness with a People’s Progressive Party (PPP) regime that has greatly succeeded in taking control over, undermining, corrupting and dismantling structures of democracy. Whether we look at the Guyana Police Force where the small man faces the brunt of the law, even as the top brass is ensnared in corrupt practices, and the connected are allowed to walk free. For GECOM and Judiciary their independence is being eroded. There is the undermining of the Opposition functioning in Parliament and parliamentary committees being disabled, no respect for financial management and accountability.

The very structures to support and boost our democratic advances are being destroyed. The Opposition has been rendered helpless and ineffective. People are losing hope. The vote is being corrupted where persons are financially rewarded for voting in a particular way but must show proof by taking a photograph. The Opposition is deemed powerless, people are marginalised, and the trade union’s struggle to preserve and advance workers’ gain has become a major task. Businesses face termination and harassment if they do not support the PPP regime. Media, as the fourth estate, sees many forced to carry a government line, attack the opposition, and remain silent or skew information that would bring enlightenment to the Guyanese people.

The current Leader of the Opposition has been rendered inept as many in society believe he is failing in his duties to hold the PPP accountable for their excesses and violations. He is camouflaging his ineptitude on claims of employing strategy that when his party gets into office things will be better. He is also quoted as saying he cannot govern unless he is in charge of the executive, thus, he negating the role ought to be played by the Opposition Leader as prescribed by the Constitution of Guyana. He is accepting that indeed he is not doing anything.

On the issue of labour, the PPP has regard for the trade union community but only when they can manipulate labour leaders to serve their purpose. Both the Government and Opposition, in current times, have acted in ways inimical to the interest of labour with the Government seeking to undermine and fragment independent labour and present the impression that labour has no place in society.

They should take a lesson from both the Republican and Democratic parties that still revere the role of labour as a social partner and importance of respecting workers’ rights in their democracy. Even Trump who has enacted policies unfavourable to labour sees the importance of labour to achieve his agenda. The Teamster Union president was seen as a valuable supporter standing on the platform of the Republican Party’s Convention.

President Joe Biden, always considered pro-labour, walked the picket line with USA workers. He has committed to make his administration the most pro-labour, and in his advocacy of improving the lot and expanding the middle class stated that this can only be through union jobs. Vice President Kamala Harris, and presidential candidate, speaking a few days ago at the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) convention said, “One of the best ways to keep our nation moving forward is to give workers a voice to protect the freedom to organise, to defend the freedom to collectively bargain, to end union busting.” Labour has relevance in a country’s development even when it comes to protecting democracy, rights and the rule of law. Biden, Harris and even the disgraced Trump get it.

Regards

Lincoln Lewis