Tucber Park youth the latest to benefit

‘Cricket Gear for Young and Promising Cricketers…’

Kaieteur Sports – Delounce Fredericks, a fifteen years old batsman from Tucber Park CC is the latest young cricketer to benefit from this joint initiative between Kishan Das of the USA and Anil Beharry of Guyana. The Berbice Educational Institute student reached out to this initiative through veteran journalist Frederick Halley. Young Fredericks was the recipient of one pair of batting pads, one cricket bat and one pair of cricket shoes. The presentation was done by Surindradat Beharry who represented the project. Beharry told the younster to work hard on his game, remain discipline and focus on his studies as well. The young cricketer expressed his gratitude and was excited to receive the gear. We will continue to support young people and are happy to be associated with the development of cricket especially through youths.

Total cricket-related items received/purchased so far: $370,000 in cash, thirteen colored cricket uniforms, two trophies, eighteen pairs of cricket boots, thirty-one pairs of batting pads, 33 cricket bats, 29 pairs of batting gloves, 24 thigh pads, three pairs of wicket keeping pads, six arm guards, two chest pads, two boxes, ten cricket bags, six bat rubbers, six helmets, one fiber-glass bat and ten boxes of white cricket balls. In addition to the above, more than $600,000 worth of gear was donated by Sheik Mohamed, a former National wicketkeeper/batsman. All cash collected is being used to purchase gear requested and not available at the time.

To date, 80 young players, male and female, from all three counties of Guyana have benefited from seven gear bags, two trophies, four arm guards, thirty bats, three boxes, six helmets, 27 pairs of cricket shoes, eighteen pairs of batting pads, 24 thigh pads, one bat grip, 31 pairs of batting gloves, one pair of wicketkeeping pads and three pairs of wicketkeeping gloves. In addition, two clubs in the Pomeroon area benefited from two used bats. Pomeroon, Leguan and Wakenam Cricket Committees and Cotton Tree Die Hard also received one box of red cricket balls each, Cold Fusion Cricket Club thirteen color uniforms while RHCCCC received three boxes of balls, fifteen white cricket shirts, one pair of junior batting pads, one pair of wicket keeping gloves, a set of stumps and bails.

Cricket-related items, used or new, are distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent spotting is being done across the country and club leaders also assist in identifying talent. Progressive and well-managed cricket clubs with a youth program, will also benefit.

Anyone interested in contributing can contact Anil Beharry at 623-6875 or Kishan Das on +1 -718-664-0896.