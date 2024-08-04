OFFERING PRECISION TESTING AND CALIBRATION SERVICES TO THE CONSTRUCTION SECTOR

GNBS IN FOCUS

Kaieteur News – The International Building Expo 2024 kick-starts this week at the Guyana National Stadium under the theme “Building on the foundation of sustainability and unity.” This event brings together various stakeholders in the construction industry to explore innovations and best practices for sustainable buildings. Among the exhibitors is the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS), which plays an important role in ensuring accuracy and reliability in the construction sector through its precision testing and calibration services.

Measurement and accuracy are the key foundations of any infrastructure. From ensuring the right number of materials are ordered to having precise measurements at the design stages and throughout the project, it guarantees structural integrity and safety of buildings. To ensure accuracy, the GNBS as the National Measurement Institute (NMI) offers a wide range of calibration services to meet the needs of the industry, regulators, and laboratories.

Through its Industrial Metrology and Testing (IMT) Department, the Bureau provides calibration services in the areas of mass, volume, temperature, dimension, electricity, torque and force. The Standards used are traceable to the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), PTB Germany, and other highly recognised NMIs internationally.

Some measuring instruments calibrated for the construction sector include electrical multi-meters, torque wrenches, callipers, measuring rules and tapes, ovens and more. Regular calibration ensures consistent data, reduces errors, and supports the quality and safety of construction materials. The GNBS encourages every company and laboratory to take advantage of its traceable, reliable, and affordable calibration services. Service requests can be made by visiting the website: https://gnbsgy.org/metrology/industrial-metrology/.

In addition to calibration, the Bureau also offers testing of concrete hollow blocks, cement cubes and cylinders, concrete structures, and more.

As it relates to concrete hollow blocks, testing is offered for blocks measuring four, six, and eight inches in accordance with the National Standard –‘GYS 215:2018 – Specification for Load Bearing Masonry Concrete Units.’ To ensure durability, these items are evaluated for compressive strength, moisture content, and absorption over three days. This service is accessible to manufacturers who can also pursue Certification to the standard, or contractors and homeowners looking to determine the quality of blocks they are purchasing. Concrete cubes and cylinders are also tested for compressive strength.

Finally, following complaints about the quality of residential and commercial buildings being constructed, the GNBS introduced the Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) for concrete structures. This test assesses strength, durability, and susceptibility to deterioration, eliminating doubts about substandard structures. It determines the compressive strength of existing structures with a range of 0 – 8,400 Pounds Per Square Inch (PSI) per the ASTM Standard (C805) Standard Test Method for Rebound Number of Hardened Concrete.

Meanwhile, as the National Standards Body (NSB), the Bureau promotes the use of National, Regional, and International Standards related to the products and services used in the industry. There are several construction standards available at the GNBS to provide guidance to contractors and manufacturers of related products. These standards address the safety, durability, and resilience of structures against hazards such as floods and vibrations.

For further information, visit the GNBS booth at the International Building Expo on August 08-11 at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, East Bank Demerara. Our team of experts is prepared to engage with you throughout the four-day event as we strive to create a culture of quality in Guyana. For more details, contact the GNBS at telephone numbers: 219-0064-66 or Whats App 692-4627. You can also visit our website: gnbsgy.org and our Facebook page: gnbsgy.