Guyana Fashion Showcase makes spectacular comeback in time for CPL cricket Carnival

Kaieteur News – After a four-year hiatus, the Guyana Fashion Showcase (GFS) is making a spectacular comeback, promising to captivate fashion enthusiasts with its blend of local and international styles.

Scheduled for October 4, 2024, at the National Gallery of Art, Castellani House in Georgetown, this year’s showcase will be a highlight of the CPL Cricket Carnival.

The theme for this year’s event, “Style with Beauty in the Rainforest,” captures the essence of Guyana’s lush and vibrant natural landscapes. The official announcement of the showcase was made during a press conference held on Friday at Colabs Guyana Inc, located at 43 Garnett Street, Campbellville, Georgetown. The conference was hosted by Philbert Giddings, CEO and Founder of GFS; Michelle Cole Wagner, international designer and head of the brand COLEFACTS; and Sharminah Leah, an international actress and model.

Sharminah Leah, who is visiting Guyana for the first time, shared her emotional connection to the country. “I love Guyana; my dad is from Guyana and I feel at home,” she said, highlighting her deep personal resonance with the event.

Miss Guyana Culture Queen 2024, Shequana Holder, slated to be one of the prominent faces of the GFS, but was unable to attend the press conference due to her travel commitments. Her presence at the showcase will further elevate the event’s profile.

The inaugural Guyana Fashion Showcase, held on May 24, 2019, at the Ramada Georgetown Princess Hotel in Providence, was a groundbreaking success. It featured a diverse array of international, regional, and local designers, setting a high standard for future events. This year’s showcase aims to build on that legacy by providing even more opportunities for local talent to shine on an international stage.

Michelle Cole Wagner emphasized the broader vision of the GFS: “The Guyana showcase is not just a fashion show; we not only bring fashion in all its facets but also teach students and all those who are interested. It’s about nurturing talent and fostering creativity across the board.”

The excitement leading up to the showcase included a modeling casting call, which took place in the evening and attracted over 50 models. These aspiring talents, both male and female, showcased their skills and struts in front of a panel of judges. The casting call was a pivotal moment for many, as it offered them a chance to be a part of one of the most anticipated fashion events in the Caribbean.

Maya Bishop, a newcomer to the modeling world, reflected on her first audition experience: “Honestly, I feel very happy… at first, I was nervous walking at some point, but I think I did amazing.”

Freelance model Shante Washington enjoyed the casting process and the opportunity to network with other creatives. “It was a lot of fun. It is nice to be able to come out and sit with other creators and use our talents,” she said.

Teija Edwards, known for her top 5 finish in the 2024 Miss Culture Queen Pageant, saw the casting call as a chance to expand her modeling career. “It felt good to get back into modeling again after being in pageantry… I have been in fashion a while now but this is my second casting ever. I am pretty confident that I made it,” Edwards shared.

Joshua Bascom, a male freelance model and social media personality, appreciated the constructive feedback provided during the auditions. “ It was not bad I actually like my remarks and I was just happy that they didn’t just let us walked and then wait to hear if we might get through or not, they gave critiques and a chance to do better and say what they were looking for.. The atmosphere felt very at ease and everyone was comfortable …I am 100% percent confident in it [audition]… it was [actually] amazing.

As Guyana is renowned for its breathtaking natural beauty, including tropical rainforests, meandering rivers, and the majestic Kaieteur Falls, the Guyana Fashion Showcase aims to add another gem to this list: fashion. The event promises to be a vibrant celebration of Caribbean style, showcasing a dynamic mosaic of international and local influences.

With its emphasis on creativity and collaboration, the GFS will offer a platform for designers and models to gain significant exposure and connect with a global audience. This year’s showcase will not only highlight the unique fashion sensibilities of the Caribbean but also foster a greater appreciation for the region’s rich cultural heritage.