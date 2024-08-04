GECOM should provide updates on improved electoral system – AFC

– says biometrics should be adopted

Kaieteur News – The Alliance for Change is calling on the Chairperson of the Guyana Election Commission (GECOM) retired Justice Claudette Singh to provide a comprehensive update on the measure that they are implementing to improve the electoral system from its current state. AFC Member of Parliament, Beverly Alert made this appeal during the party’s weekly press conference at its headquarters on Friday.

“The Alliance for Change (AFC) calls on the Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to provide a comprehensive update on the measures being implemented to improve our electoral system,” Alert said.

She noted that following the 2020 elections, the discrepancies in the list contributed in no small part to the resulting stand-off.

“There is no longer any public confidence in the integrity of the electoral list and unless every effort is made to find a solution, there will be continuing distrust in any electoral outcome,” the AFC MP added.

During the media briefing, Alert claimed that at the recent national elections, there were verified instances where votes were cast in the names of deceased persons, immigration records proving non-resident voters and other irregularities, hence there is an “urgent need for a more robust and transparent system.”

She went on to say that the commission has had sufficient time to review and audit the conduct of the 2020 elections.

Alert said that it is also of great importance that the Commission now communicated to the Guyanese public the steps and measures they will be undertaking to fix the flawed areas identified as the continuous issues highlighted by that elections cannot solely be addressed by claims, objections, or continuous registration exercises.

“As of March, this year, the voters' list contains over 700,000 names, a figure that is incongruous with the population size. While we acknowledge the court’s ruling on the removal of names from the list, the Chairperson must outline how the Commission plans to handle the bloated list and its implications for the next elections. It is crucial for the Chairperson to provide recommendations on achieving a more accurate and acceptable list of electors. Can the Chairperson assure the nation that the current system will inspire public confidence in the 2025 elections?” she questioned.

According to Alert, the AFC, civil society and other political parties have made a number of recommendations “regarding the adoption of biometrics and electronic voting to enhance electoral integrity.

She noted that the Chairperson’s views on these recommendations are essential.

The MP posited that “A transparent dialogue on the adoption of new technologies is necessary to rebuild trust in the electoral process. GECOM must not remain silent or rely on occasional press releases. The nation deserves a clear and detailed plan of action. We urge the Chairperson to address these concerns openly and to implement measures that will ensure a fair, transparent, and credible electoral process in the upcoming 2025 elections.”

She continued “Updating the voters list is crucial for ensuring the integrity of the electoral process. Key considerations and steps based on global best practices include biometric registration, continuous voter education, regular audits and clean-up, and a robust legal framework. Biometric registration, through nationwide biometric data collection and integration into the electoral database, reduces the risk of duplicate registrations and impersonation. Continuous voter education, via media campaigns and community outreach programmes, educates the public on the importance of updating their information and understanding the electoral process.”

The AFC believes that regular audits and clean-up involve cross-checking the voters, list with national databases, such as birth and death registries and immigration records, on a biannual or annual basis to ensure accuracy.

Additionally, the party official noted that reviewing and amending electoral laws to allow for regular purging of obsolete entries and addressing legal barriers to maintaining an accurate list are vital.

She said public engagement through regular disclosures, consultations, and feedback mechanisms ensure transparency and accountability.

Furthermore, “Technological integration, including electronic voting systems and robust cyber security measures, can further enhance the accuracy and integrity of the voting process. By addressing these areas, GECOM can work towards restoring public confidence and ensuring a fair and transparent electoral process in Guyana.”