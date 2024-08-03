From where, the PPP gets such classy company

Hard Truths by GHK Lall

Kaieteur News – Who will the PPP turn to now? Who else the party and party man will get to do dirty jobs, hatchet jobs, and subversive jobs? From where, from under which rock and hole, does the PPP get this kind of company? For sure, the fish rots from the head. And the PPP, as a party, as a government, is now rotted from the head through the scales and fins all the way to the tip of the tail. Regardless of the glistening colours in which the fish is dressed, it still rots, it continues to stink after the dreadful carcass has been removed from the sight and smell of Guyanese. I have said it before for the benefit of my fellow citizens, and I say it again, so that it registers deeply and stays. When the godfather is a mad hatter, then what else is to be expected of those (the dregs of Guyanese society) that he finds comfort in surrounding himself with, those hustlers who tell him what he wants to hear, those tainted operators who do sick jobs that makes others recoil in horror? Guyanese are familiar with an old saying: “show me yuh companee an ah gon tell yuh who you are.”

I give to Guyanese the company of the outstanding squad of workers and doers for the PPP’s cause. It is really the machinations of one man only. In normal circumstances, that one mastermind would be the one that features most powerfully and prominently on the organization chart. Suffice it to say that Guyana is not a normal country anymore; it lost that recognition and standard a long time ago. Citizens make do with what they have, under which yoke of oppressions they live. The chief oppressor is the godfather, and he has his joyful company of doers and tricksters ready to dive into any cesspit and perform any dirty job that the moment (or the opponent) requires to be done. In the head of the mostly criminal company that now has become the standard caliber of a PPP that has lost its way, and couldn’t find it, even if the party’s elders and wisemen were willing to try. They are not, and so the band is disbanded a person at a time. For some reason, compulsory or randomly, the Americans are almost always in the thick of the dismantling of the PPP’s fishy people and their fishier stories. They do have an odour about them, don’t they?

The first casualty was extracted from a crowd and carried to a corner and questioned. One of those marvelous pieces of modern technology was the smoking gun of smoking guns. The device was so hot that I am surprised it did not explode while in the custody of the Americans and their laboratories that have special skills at unraveling these things. What did the PPP (and its biggest people) do? Tongue was held and teeth tightened. Lockjaw stepped in, other than the usual futile bluster from the regular bluffers. The second casualty was engaged at JFK International, and to this date, the government here has been terrorized into tranquilizing silence. A leading man from a leading national institution and all is quiet on the Guyana front. Then another ranking Guyanese made spectacular waves by being the beneficiary of an escort service, compliments of the US Government at JFK. Yanks again and at an airport that has mutated into the equivalent of an ICU located somewhere between an airplane door and the airport’s automatic sliding exit doors. Who was not extracted was engaged, and then to top off all this special treatment, there is one who claimed the proud status of being escorted. I love it, would gratefully accept one of those honour guards.

Down home in old Guyana, the Americans were just as busy, only this time, it was a different kind of effort. Another Guyanese (one of several) is extracted, engaged, and endowed with equipment (foreign money, corporate documents, electronic feeds, and all expenses paid) to proselytize and propagandize on behalf an American Komodo dragon. Its powerful tail swings in huge, searching arcs and sweeps away bad Guyanese and entices the good ones. The so-called good ones are those in the PPP’s galaxy of self-glorifying prattlers and pretenders who sell their souls for the Yankee dollar. When deceptions must be peddled, they spring to attention; the pay is that good, the lure of betrayal that irresistible. Guyanese betraying Guyana and their fellow Guyanese. Where does the PPP (and its resident badman) find these kinds of people from, and so easily, so frequently? I think that these PPP eggs were ethically and morally distressed to begin with (predators, pundits), but the party’s culture and conditions cultivated the worst in them. Check them out. Jesus was sold for 30 pieces of silver. Esau sold his birthright for a bowl of broccoli. Today, the PPP has this kind of Guyanese here and overseas selling themselves with abandon for undercover work and through under-the-table arrangements. One more time for emphasis: how does Guyana keep churning out these fraudsters and pretenders, these double dealers and double dippers? The more relevant issue is this: where does this leave the PPP and its master arranger, manipulator, and conductor, Prince Machiavelli. To whom will he now turn? Guyanese watch and wait to detect who is the next schemer, the next telephone owner, the next JFK traveler, the next local two-timer to be stripped of all their sordid pretenses and be exposed for who they truly are. Traitors to Guyana’s call. Sabotaging Guyana’s rich promise.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)