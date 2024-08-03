Fraser-Pryce, Richardson and Alfred to contest same women’s 100m semifinal in Paris

Latest update August 3rd, 2024 12:59 AM
SportsMax – The semifinals of the women’s 100m at the Paris Olympics will provide some of the most anticipated battles of the athletics programme.
With all the projected medal contenders successfully making it through the heats yesterday, the fields for today’s semifinals have been set with a monumental clash set to take place in the second semifinal between three of the fastest women on earth.
The second semifinal will see Jamaica’s three-time Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce lining up against American reigning World champion and current world leader Sha’Carri Richardson as well as St. Lucian reigning World Indoor 60m champion and 2023 Bowerman Award winner Julien Alfred.
Fraser-Pryce was the fastest of the three in yesterday’s heats with her 10.92 to finish second behind Marie Josee Ta Lou-Smith in the eighth and final heat.
Richardson ran 10.94 to win the first heat while Alfred won the second heat in 10.95.
The rest of the field for semifinal two includes Gina Bass-Bittaye, Rosemary Chukwuma, Bree Masters, Patrizia Van de Weken, Imani Lansiquot and Gladymar Torres.
Jamaica’s Shashalee Forbes will contest the first semifinal against the likes of Ta Lou-Smith, who was fastest in the heats with her 10.87, 2019 World 200m champion Dina Asher-Smith and World Indoor Championships 60m silver medallist Ewa Swoboda. Zaynab Dosso, Rani Rosius, Melissa Jeffferson, Mujinga Kambundji and Boglarka Takacs complete the field in that semifinal.
Jamaica’s Tia Clayton and Trinidad & Tobago’s Leah Bertrand will contest the third semifinal. That field is completed by Daryll Neita, Audrey Leduc, TeeTee Terry, Karolina Manasova, Zoe Hobbs, Gina Lueckenkemper and Delphine Nkansa.
The top two from each semifinal will advance to the final along with the next two fastest times.
The semifinals are set to start at 12:50pm Jamaica Time (1:50pm EST) with the final scheduled for 2:20pm (3:20pm EST).
