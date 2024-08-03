Latest update August 3rd, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Fraser-Pryce, Richardson and Alfred to contest same women’s 100m semifinal in Paris

Aug 03, 2024 Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Sha’Carri Richardson and Julien Alfred will be lining up against each other in the same semifinal at the Olympics.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Sha’Carri Richardson and Julien Alfred will be lining up against each other in the same semifinal at the Olympics.

SportsMax – The semifinals of the women’s 100m at the Paris Olympics will provide some of the most anticipated battles of the athletics programme.

With all the projected medal contenders successfully making it through the heats yesterday, the fields for today’s semifinals have been set with a monumental clash set to take place in the second semifinal between three of the fastest women on earth.

The second semifinal will see Jamaica’s three-time Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce lining up against American reigning World champion and current world leader Sha’Carri Richardson as well as St. Lucian reigning World Indoor 60m champion and 2023 Bowerman Award winner Julien Alfred.

Fraser-Pryce was the fastest of the three in yesterday’s heats with her 10.92 to finish second behind Marie Josee Ta Lou-Smith in the eighth and final heat.

Richardson ran 10.94 to win the first heat while Alfred won the second heat in 10.95.

The rest of the field for semifinal two includes Gina Bass-Bittaye, Rosemary Chukwuma, Bree Masters, Patrizia Van de Weken, Imani Lansiquot and Gladymar Torres.

Jamaica’s Shashalee Forbes will contest the first semifinal against the likes of Ta Lou-Smith, who was fastest in the heats with her 10.87, 2019 World 200m champion Dina Asher-Smith and World Indoor Championships 60m silver medallist Ewa Swoboda. Zaynab Dosso, Rani Rosius, Melissa Jeffferson, Mujinga Kambundji and Boglarka Takacs complete the field in that semifinal.

Jamaica’s Tia Clayton and Trinidad & Tobago’s Leah Bertrand will contest the third semifinal. That field is completed by Daryll Neita, Audrey Leduc, TeeTee Terry, Karolina Manasova, Zoe Hobbs, Gina Lueckenkemper and Delphine Nkansa.

The top two from each semifinal will advance to the final along with the next two fastest times.

The semifinals are set to start at 12:50pm Jamaica Time (1:50pm EST) with the final scheduled for 2:20pm (3:20pm EST).

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 29th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Them ah hide we Oil Figures

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Fraser-Pryce, Richardson and Alfred to contest same women’s 100m semifinal in Paris

Fraser-Pryce, Richardson and Alfred to contest same women’s 100m...

Aug 03, 2024

SportsMax – The semifinals of the women’s 100m at the Paris Olympics will provide some of the most anticipated battles of the athletics programme. With all the projected medal contenders...
Read More
Avion Kesney, Rehana Romain shine at YBG’s All Star Basketball Weekend

Avion Kesney, Rehana Romain shine at YBG’s All...

Aug 03, 2024

National players to feature among start-studded teams as Kares One Guyana T10 bowls off today 

National players to feature among start-studded...

Aug 03, 2024

Westside Golf Course to Host inaugural Hole-in-One Challenge with over $500k in prizes 

Westside Golf Course to Host inaugural...

Aug 03, 2024

VMFA U12’s off to Trinidad for International tourney

VMFA U12’s off to Trinidad for...

Aug 02, 2024

Spartans dominoes club competition set for August 11

Spartans dominoes club competition set for August...

Aug 02, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]