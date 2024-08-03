$881M wharf to be constructed at Charity

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Public Works will soon be constructing an $881M wharf at Charity, Region Two. The Charity Market wharf has been in a deteriorated state for a number of years.

Recently, the ministry advertised for bids to construct the new Charity Market Multipurpose Wharf.

Bidding for the project, which will be conducted through the National Competitive Bidding procedure specified in the Procurement Act 2003, is scheduled to open at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) on August 21, 2024.

Regional Chairperson of Region Two, Vilma De Silva told Kaieteur News on Friday that the project is expected to be done in two phases, with phase one being done this year and the other phase beginning in the new year.

“It would be a brand new wharf, the old one will be demolished and then you would see the start of the new one,” she said.

According to the Regional Chair, the move to have the new structure built is because the current wharf has outlived its lifespan posing a threat to persons that are operating at the facility.

“Already persons who occupy there, we sent them notices to vacate because that structure outlived its life span so it’s only a threat for persons to be operating from there at the wharf,” she added.

Still to receive the design works and other specifications for the project from the ministry, De Silva said she is unable to say if vendors would be accommodated at the new structure when completed.

However, she noted that the Regional Administration is constructing a new market facility at Charity which is set to accommodate 115 vendors.

“I’m not sure (if) we gonna house them, we want to do some changes but it will be real transformational,” she stated.

Kaieteur News understands that the current Charity Market Wharf has been around for over 30 years and is frequently being used by persons heading into the hinterland of Region One, and farmers living in the Pomeroon area.

The Regional Chairperson further disclosed that a new farmers’ wharf has been completed.

“We already built a small wharf farther down the dam to accommodate the persons who want to load and offload, yes it is completed,” she said.

This publication had reported in May that the Regional Administration signed a $16,117,780 contract with Triple P Construction & General Supplies to construct the farmers’ wharf.