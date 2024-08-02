Latest update August 2nd, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Man injured as cars collide on Linden Highway

Aug 02, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Police are investigating a ‘serious accident’ which occurred on Tuesday evening,  on the Soesdyke Linden Highway, resulting in one person being hospitalised with a ‘fractured backbone’.

The accident involved motorcar #PAB 1807, owned and driven by Seon Sagon, a 40-year-old of Yarrowkabra Village, Soesdyke/Linden Highway, and motorcar #PYY 6817, owned and driven by Michael Major, a 26-year-old  from Silver Hill, Soesdyke/Linden Highway, and occupant Joel Howell, a 23-year-old from Amelia’s Ward Linden.

Enquiries disclosed that motor car #PAB 1807 was proceeding south along the eastern side of the highway when the driver of PYY 6817, which was proceeding behind in the same direction, started to overtake PAB 1807.  Police said in a press release that in the process, the vehicles collided, and both drivers, along with the occupant, suffered injuries.

They were taken out of their respective cars, placed in a Police vehicle and escorted to the Diamond Hospital, where they were seen and examined by a doctor on duty. Major and Howell were treated and sent away. The driver of PAB 1807, Seon Sagon, was referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was further examined by a doctor on duty and was admitted as a patient suffering from a fractured backbone.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 29th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Them ah hide we Oil Figures

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

VMFA U12’s off to Trinidad for International tourney

VMFA U12’s off to Trinidad for International tourney

Aug 02, 2024

Kaieteur News – Former national footballer and founder of Vurlon Mills Football Academy along with a 16-member squad have departed local shores yesterday headed for Trinidad and Tobago to...
Read More
Spartans dominoes club competition set for August 11

Spartans dominoes club competition set for August...

Aug 02, 2024

New addition Stormy Victory acclimatizing ahead of Guyana Cup

New addition Stormy Victory acclimatizing ahead...

Aug 02, 2024

Outstanding Rifle Shooter Ransford Goodluck has died

Outstanding Rifle Shooter Ransford Goodluck has...

Aug 02, 2024

Malteenoes bring down curtains on successful 2024 Cricket Summer Camp

Malteenoes bring down curtains on successful 2024...

Aug 02, 2024

Kyle Karran scores 100 not out as Cool Runningz register ORSCA T20 win

Kyle Karran scores 100 not out as Cool Runningz...

Aug 02, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • THE OLYMPiCS

    Kaieteur News – The Olympics is the world’s greatest sporting spectacle. It brings together athletes from all around... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]