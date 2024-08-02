Man injured as cars collide on Linden Highway

Kaieteur News – Police are investigating a ‘serious accident’ which occurred on Tuesday evening, on the Soesdyke Linden Highway, resulting in one person being hospitalised with a ‘fractured backbone’.

The accident involved motorcar #PAB 1807, owned and driven by Seon Sagon, a 40-year-old of Yarrowkabra Village, Soesdyke/Linden Highway, and motorcar #PYY 6817, owned and driven by Michael Major, a 26-year-old from Silver Hill, Soesdyke/Linden Highway, and occupant Joel Howell, a 23-year-old from Amelia’s Ward Linden.

Enquiries disclosed that motor car #PAB 1807 was proceeding south along the eastern side of the highway when the driver of PYY 6817, which was proceeding behind in the same direction, started to overtake PAB 1807. Police said in a press release that in the process, the vehicles collided, and both drivers, along with the occupant, suffered injuries.

They were taken out of their respective cars, placed in a Police vehicle and escorted to the Diamond Hospital, where they were seen and examined by a doctor on duty. Major and Howell were treated and sent away. The driver of PAB 1807, Seon Sagon, was referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was further examined by a doctor on duty and was admitted as a patient suffering from a fractured backbone.