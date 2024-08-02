Man arrested for sending threatening email to US Embassy

Latest update August 2nd, 2024 12:59 AM
Aug 02, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Anand Persaud, a 31-year-old man from Sisters Village, West Bank Demerara, and former employee of the United States Embassy in Georgetown, is in police custody after he was arrested for allegedly sending a threatening email to the Embassy’s email address.
The email which was sent last Thursday (July 25, 2024) contained threats directed towards United States Government personnel and the Embassy’s Georgetown facility, a police press release stated. Consequently, security officials of the US Embassy made a formal report of the threat to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters.
Based on diligent investigation by detectives with assistance from overseas law enforcement personnel, the 31-year-old suspect, a former security guard attached to the Embassy, was arrested by detectives at his Sisters Village address and escorted to CID Headquarters. Further investigations were conducted, and investigators were able to link the suspect to the email address that was used to send the threatening email to the Embassy. The investigation is ongoing.
