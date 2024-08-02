Guyana Police Force FC overwhelms Ann’s Grove United 7-0 Den Amstel FC and Western Tigers finish 1-1

Latest update August 2nd, 2024 12:59 AM
Aug 02, 2024 Sports
KFC Elite League Season Six…
Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Police Force Football Club cruised to a 7-0 victory over Ann’s Grove United Football Club on Tuesday, while Den Amstel Football Club battled to a 1-1 draw against Western Tigers in Round Two of the KFC Elite League Season Six.
The double-header on July 30 took place at the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) National Training Centre in Providence, East Bank Demerara.
Guyana Police Force FC’s Neron Barrow led the scoring with two goals, netting in the 6th and 47th minutes. Nicholas McArthur added another in the 20th minute, giving them a 2-0 lead at half-time.
Ann’s Grove FC struggled to find a breakthrough, while the Police squad pressed on with goals from Adrian Arron in the 54th minute, Dorwin George in the 79th, Chai Williams in the 88th, and Keswin Fraser, who added a final strike in stoppage time at 90+1 minutes.
In the evening’s final match, Den Amstel FC took an early lead with a goal from Gideon Payne in the 10th minute, but Western Tigers FC equalised through Michael Oie in the 41st minute.
Guyana Defence Force FC maintains the top position with an impressive forty points, driven by a record of thirteen wins, one draw, and a remarkable sixty-one goals scored in just fourteen games, underscoring their dominance.
Slingerz FC sits in second place with thirty-nine points from fifteen matches. Their record includes eleven wins, three draws, and seventy goals scored. Guyana Police Force FC holds steady in third with thirty-four points, achieved through eleven wins, one draw, and three losses.
Santos FC occupies fourth place with twenty-seven points, thanks to nine wins, six losses, and thirty-one goals scored. Western Tigers FC remains in fifth with twenty five points, recording eight wins, one draw, and seven losses.
Den Amstel FC is in sixth with nineteen points, reflecting five wins, five draws, and seven losses. Fruta Conquerors FC stays in seventh with sixteen points from five wins, one draw, and nine losses.
Ann’s Grove United FC is in eighth place with fifteen points, accumulated through four wins, three draws, and ten losses. Monedderlust FC drops to ninth, now on nine points from three wins, three draws, and nine losses.
Buxton United FC remains at the bottom with just one point from a single draw and seventeen losses.
The August 3 action gets underway at 6:30 p.m. as Monedderlust FC faces off against Fruta Conquerors FC. The evening continues with Santos FC taking on Slingerz FC at 9:00 p.m.
Them ah hide we Oil Figures
Aug 02, 2024Kaieteur News – Former national footballer and founder of Vurlon Mills Football Academy along with a 16-member squad have departed local shores yesterday headed for Trinidad and Tobago to...
Aug 02, 2024
Aug 02, 2024
Aug 02, 2024
Aug 02, 2024
Aug 02, 2024
Kaieteur News – The Olympics is the world’s greatest sporting spectacle. It brings together athletes from all around... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Everyone’s heart should cry out for the people of Union Island, Carriacou,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]