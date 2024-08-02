Emancipation Day: History, Deep Reflection, Freedom

Dear Editor,

They suffered such cruelties at the hands of man, for the cause of greed, by the Romans, Arabs and the Europeans, unheard of in history, where tens of millions of the best and strongest, the wisest, among them kings and Princes, were brought into what was called by the Europeans the New World (the Caribbean and West Indies). Stolen and claimed in the names of the Kings and Queens of Europe, though the lands were already inhibited. In what was the Middle Passage, the hazardous, inhuman voyage, in ships laden with living human flesh, made stink.

The Africans were subjected to the slave trade to enrich Europe and its colonists to the so-called New World. The African soul was penetrated, by the preaching against their creed and religions of the ancestors of Africa. Whilst the bible was shared, they stole arid and valuable lands. In the process, building castles, with European styles and creating Europeans lifestyles, stealing their diamond and gold- even their animals ravaged for export into their zoos and shops, and body parts to enrich the Commerce of Europe.

This is the reality of history, regardless of how they distort it, for as we know the writing of history is in the hands of the victor, victors who can whitewash facts easily. But closer to home, why this respect for the African ancestors, why this love and appreciation for Peoples of African Decent? They taught us so much! Our Africans ancestors taught us after emancipation, English Language, they assisted in teaching us reality and how to fight for our rights, they took care of us in medicine and at times even protected us form the onslaught of brutalities brought on by the colonial masters.

Emancipation Day as it is celebrated and observed in our country over the many decades has always been one of calm and deep reflection, a period of mature festivities and enjoyment. It is a period and time I believe that all Guyanese need to respect, applaud and appreciate for without our African ancestors’ battle through unimaginable pains and torture in these lands, in their struggle and quest to regain their honour eventually led to freedom. We the newcomers could never have been able to adjust and adapt but for their sacrifices.

To quote Mr. Norma Whittaker “I encourage you to once more get involved and participate in the various activities across our dear Land of Guyana. These would undoubtedly include, cultural programmes aimed at informing the Guyanese people about slavery; African drumming, dancing, masquerade bands and traditional calypso, learning of the history of various villages across Guyana, display of African attire, African dishes; metemgee, foo foo, drinks like mauby, crafts and artwork”.

We of the RK’s Guyana Security Services and Business Enterprise, wish to applaud and celebrate the sacrifices and the battles of the African ancestors who laid their bones on these shores, so that the future generations and those who come after may live in a land of tranquility, peace and non-enslavement of people.

Dr. Roshan Khan

Chairman/Founder

RK’s Guyana Security Services