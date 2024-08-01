Latest update August 1st, 2024 12:59 AM

National under17 selectees to benefit from Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”, compliments of Derek Kallicharran and friends 

Aug 01, 2024

Reshma Mathura left present the tokens to Anil Beharry.

Kaieteur Sports – Afraz Budhoo, Romario Ramdehol and Micah Amsterdam, players that represented Berbice Under17 team in the recently concluded Guyana Cricket Board Inter County Under17 cricket competition will benefit shortly from gear donated by Derek Kallicharran, Raj Rai, Kumar Dindyal, and members of Kaieteur Cricket Club of Canada.

Kallicharran and his friends continue to support this joint initiative between Kishan Das of the USA and Anil Beharry of Guyana.

Budhoo and Ramdehol were selected as part of the final team while Amsterdam is on the standby list. Budhoo and Amsterdam will receive one pair of metal spike cricket shoes each, while Ramdehol, one floppy hat. That presentation will be done before the team departs for Trinidad and Tobago to participate in the Regional tournament to be played from August 11. During the tournament, Leslie Solomon, coach of the county team reached out for assistance for the kids. The project had none of the gear requested but reached out to Kallicharran, a former West Indies “B” all rounder and he responded immediately as he normally does. He then reached out to Rai, Dindyal and members of Kaieteur CC. The gear was sent with Reshma Mathura. This project thanks the donors for their continued support. We will continue to support young people and are happy to be associated with the development of cricket especially through youths.

Seales, Hodge achieve career-best positions on latest ICC Men’s Test rankings

Aug 01, 2024

SportsMax – West Indies seamer Jayden Seales and batsman Kavem Hodge have been rewarded for their standout performances in the recently-concluded Test series against England, as both achieved...
Guyana Cricket Board salutes Sir Clive Lloyd on his conferral with the Order of the Caribbean Community

Aug 01, 2024

Jockey Paul Delph eyeing fourth win at Guyana Cup

Aug 01, 2024

Hoosein’s Security, KFC Guyana and New GPC pledge support to Kares One Guyana T10

Aug 01, 2024

Golden Stars to tackle Buxton tomorrow in EDFA Men’s Senior League Football 

Aug 01, 2024

GGA Annual General Meeting set for August 21

Aug 01, 2024

